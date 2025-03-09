Probe Into Brutal Limpopo Psychiatric Ward Murder, Attempted Murder Underway
- A ghastly incident at Philadelphia Hospital in Siyabuswa in Dennilton was uncovered following a murder and attempted murder
- Police responded to an incident in which a patient had killed another in the psychiatric ward before being shot by hospital security
- One security guard also sustained a gunshot wound, reportedly from a weapon fired by his colleague during the violent chaos
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist and the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He reported live from President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents, and topics including sports at The Herald and Opera News SA over several years.
DENNILTON — Police are investigating a gruesome murder and attempted murder after an attack at a psychiatric facility in Siyabuswa, Limpopo.
Visible policing patrollers in the Dennilton area received reports about an assault at the facility at about 2am on Saturday, 8 March 2025.
Ghastly psychiatric ward crime scene
On arrival, responding officers uncovered a shocking scene inside a locked room at Philadelphia Hospital's psychiatric ward.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said a male patient was found on top of the body of another and drenched in his blood.
"He was allegedly biting the [other patient] about crotch area. The victim, a 33-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head," said Mashaba.
"He also had multiple [other] injuries, including missing teeth. Meanwhile, the suspect, who is 45 years old, sustained gunshot injuries to both his legs, allegedly as a security guard attempted to de-escalate the situation."
One security guard was also wounded when a shot fired by a colleague reportedly ricocheted and struck his thigh during the violent scuffle.
Several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.
Mashaba said police arrested the suspected killer and charged him with murder before taking him to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds.
Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the deeply disturbing incident had sent a ripple across an entire community.
Police investigations are ongoing.
"Further details will be provided in due course," added Mashaba.
"Patient and healthcare worker safety remains a top priority. We will ensure a thorough investigation to understand what led to this tragic incident [and] commend the officers [who] swiftly responded."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He was a mid-level reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a general reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops organised by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism, including crime and court reporting. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za