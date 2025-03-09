A ghastly incident at Philadelphia Hospital in Siyabuswa in Dennilton was uncovered following a murder and attempted murder

Police responded to an incident in which a patient had killed another in the psychiatric ward before being shot by hospital security

One security guard also sustained a gunshot wound, reportedly from a weapon fired by his colleague during the violent chaos

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An investigation is underway into a horrific murder and attempted murder at Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist and the Head of Current Affairs at Briefly News. He reported live from President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration and has written articles on politics, crime, courts, accidents, and topics including sports at The Herald and Opera News SA over several years.

DENNILTON — Police are investigating a gruesome murder and attempted murder after an attack at a psychiatric facility in Siyabuswa, Limpopo.

Visible policing patrollers in the Dennilton area received reports about an assault at the facility at about 2am on Saturday, 8 March 2025.

Ghastly psychiatric ward crime scene

On arrival, responding officers uncovered a shocking scene inside a locked room at Philadelphia Hospital's psychiatric ward.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said a male patient was found on top of the body of another and drenched in his blood.

"He was allegedly biting the [other patient] about crotch area. The victim, a 33-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head," said Mashaba.

"He also had multiple [other] injuries, including missing teeth. Meanwhile, the suspect, who is 45 years old, sustained gunshot injuries to both his legs, allegedly as a security guard attempted to de-escalate the situation."

One security guard was also wounded when a shot fired by a colleague reportedly ricocheted and struck his thigh during the violent scuffle.

Several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Mashaba said police arrested the suspected killer and charged him with murder before taking him to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said the deeply disturbing incident had sent a ripple across an entire community.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"Further details will be provided in due course," added Mashaba.

"Patient and healthcare worker safety remains a top priority. We will ensure a thorough investigation to understand what led to this tragic incident [and] commend the officers [who] swiftly responded."

Source: Briefly News