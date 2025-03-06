A serious accident between a waste compactor truck and two taxis saw nearly a dozen people getting injured

The crash on Elias Motsoaledi Road brought traffic on the southbound lane to a standstill and an hours-long closure

Paramedics transported numerous seriously injured passengers to various local hospitals for further treatment

Ten people were taken to hospital in a serious condition following an accident between two taxis and a waste truck in Soweto. Image: Xolani Madiba

JOHANNESBURG — Ten people were seriously injured in a collision between a waste compactor truck and two Toyota Quantum minibus taxis in Soweto.

The crash, which brought traffic to a standstill along a Meadowlands main road, occurred at about 7.30am on Wednesday, 5 March 2025.

10 Suffer injuries in serious Soweto collision

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) flooded the scene to rescue and treat multiple injured patients. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers responded to direct traffic on the busy route.

The Elias Motsoaledi Road southbound lane was closed for several hours as motorists diverted onto Rorl Street in Meadowlands.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said preliminary investigations showed that one of the taxis had driven facing oncoming traffic.

A Soweto taxi travelling northbound faced oncoming traffic before colliding with a waste truck and a second taxi. Image: Xolani Madiba

"The taxi was travelling northbound on Elias Motsoaledi Road towards Braam Fischer Road when it collided with the waste compactor truck and the second minibus taxi," said Fihla.

"The truck and second taxi were travelling southbound towards Edwin Makhetha Street. The northbound minibus was carrying 16 passengers. Ten sustained serious injuries, and one person a minor one."

Emergency services took the injured occupants to various local hospitals for further treatment.

"The drivers of the southbound taxi and waste truck were not injured, while two passengers from the second taxi had minor injuries."

In response to an inquiry, Fihla told Briefly News that authorities opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the driver of the northbound vehicle.

"The case was opened at Dobsonville police station. However, the driver was not arrested as he was also among the injured patients taken to hospital to be treated. The SAPS [South African Police Service] will take over once he's been charged," Fihla told Briefly News.

MDV shaves taxi in N3 freeway crash

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a long-haul truck's reverse footage camera captured a dangerous situation unfolding on the notorious N3 route.

A video of the incident showed a medium-duty vehicle (MDV) side-swiping a minibus taxi on the freeway in chilling scenes posted to X.

A 20-second clip captured the action as a Toyota Quantum crept up from the rear of the heavy-tonner, appearing to overtake to the right.

The MDV, driving in the right lane, can be seen gaining on the truck as the taxi makes its moves. Then, seemingly as the taxi mistimes switching lanes, the two vehicles collide. The former appears to take the brunt of the impact.

