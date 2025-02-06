A total of 16 people were injured in an accident between a Putco bus and a heavy-duty truck in Tshwane

The drivers of both the bus and the truck were in critical condition and rushed to hospital for further treatment

The accident is the second bus crash within the space of three days, with the first leaving 81 people injured

A total of 16 people were injured when a Putco bus collided with a truck in Tshwane.

GAUTENG – A second bus crash in Tshwane in the past three days has left at least 16 people injured.

The passengers were injured when a Putco bus collided with a heavy-duty truck on Wednesday, 6 February 2025. The accident occurred on Moloto Road (R573), near KwaMhlanga.

This is the second bus accident in Tshwane within three days.

The accident left 16 people injured but thankfully no fatalities were reported. Image: @mjesto24

16 patients injured in latest crash

According to the City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services, 16 patients, including the two drivers, suffered injuries that ranged from minor to critical.

“On arrival, the firefighters found out that both drivers were in critical condition,” spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.

All the patients were transported to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

81 patients treated in an earlier incident

Mnguni added that the latest accident was the second bus crash in the Tshwane area in the space of three days.

On 2 February, 81 patients were treated on scene after a bus was involved in an accident near Wonderboom in Pretoria North. Only two people were critically injured, with the others sustaining injuries ranging from minor to severe.

77 people were transported to hospitals in the area, while a further 17, who only experienced minor injuries, declined to go to the hospital. No fatalities were reported in either accident.

The accidents came in the same week when Rea Vaya's bus service came under fire in Soweto quite literally. Two drivers were shot dead in two separate incidents on 3 February. Kenny Kunene has since offered a cash reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

51 Putco buses torched in Mpumalanga

Briefly News reported that it hasn't been the happiest of times for Putco buses in the past two weeks.

A total of 51 Putco buses were torched at four different depots in Mpumalanga on 28 January.

Two security guards were also injured during the attacks on the Putco depots in the province.

