Amapiano singer Lady Du has offered artists some much-needed advice on understanding how the music business works

Lady Du cautioned up and coming artists against spending money on nonsensical luxury items

The singer also advised on understanding contracts, stating the importance of reading contracts and negotiating via text messages

There has been a growing number of artists who have spoken out about being blindsided in terms of their contracts. Lady Du has offered sound advice to those artists and shared some of her own experiences.

Lady Du says it is better to make investments in your prime instead of spending money on designer clothes. Image: @ladydu_sa

Lady Du on having a side hustle

Amapiano vocalist and performer Lady Du wrote a lengthy X post offering some much-needed advice to artists. Especially aimed at up and coming stars, the singer compiled a thread on important notes some musicians should take and understand.

As someone who has gained some understanding of how the music business works, Lady Du shared some insights and how she learned from her mistakes.

Lady Du said artists should do away with spending money on nonsensical luxury items.

"Before you start buying designer clothes, make sure you have secured yourself via investments out side of music, also learn to buy property instead of renting in the peak of your career, by the time you gig, you focus solely on finishing it. Start a business to help you even when you are not gigging."

What you should know about contracts

The Wawa La Beauty founder also advised musicians to understand contracts, emphasising the importance of reading contracts and negotiating via text messages.

She mentioned how she made the error of negotiating via phone calls, saying verbal contracts are not submissable in court. Lady Du said she now communicated with people via text messages.

The singer continued by warning people not to trust their managers too much.

"Know what you signed up for, especially with your managers, some of them actually destroy what your vision is because of greed, never ever allow people to take money on your behalf, let them pay you, then you pay them, I learned this the hard way!!!!!"

Her message is clear: know your worth. Read her entire thread here.

