Meet Aisha Pandor: The Scientist With PhD and Started Own International Company

South Africans are inspired and praising Aisha Pandor who launched her own company which operates internationally

Pandor is a proud holder of a PhD in Human Genetics through the University of Cape Town and her company is now doing business in Mzansi and Africa

Pandor is celebrated by Mzansi social media users after taking her house cleaning service company to countries such as Nigeria and Kenya

Aisha Pandor is a stunning local woman who is celebrated for being an inspiration after launching her company known as SweepSouth. The company is Africa’s first online end-to-end platform for booking, managing, and paying for home cleaning services.

According to a Facebook post shared by Sapientis Advisory, Pandor is the co-founder and CEO of SweepSouth, and she is one of very few black female tech startup CEOs – both in South Africa and internationally.

According to media reports, Pandor’s company has expanded into Kenya and are poised to launch in Nigeria. The bubbly woman is celebrated on social media platforms for her ambitions and influence on many locals and Africans.

Women24 reports that Pandor is a proud holder of a PhD in Human Genetics through the University of Cape Town.

Aisha Pandor is an inspiration to many women in Mzansi. Image: @AisharPandor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

“She launched SweepSouth in June 2014 and it has become one of the fastest-growing startups in the country. It currently operates in four South African cities, providing work opportunities for thousands of women. Please feel free to comment or share any other woman's achievements you would like to celebrate.”

@Matshidiso Kgokong said:

Just a well done to her, let's celebrate her.”

@Cathryn Halliwell said:

“Thank you for creating a great platform, it's really needed, but I think you need to check how the people get paid because they sometimes get less than half of what I pay the app.”

@Snenhlanhla Shabangu said:

“I use sweepsouth. Well done Aisha.”

@Vanessa James said:

“Naledi Pandor is one of the most upright women and did a great job raising her kid/s evidently. Sweep South is definitely a great company to use. I use their services once a week.”

@Mawethu Jafta said:

“Expanding into Nigeria will end in tears, we are so obsessed with that market... otherwise fantastic work.”

@Tebello Finger said:

“Don’t go into Nigeria, all South African companies are jumping ship.”

@Elbert Janse Van Resburg said:

“Used them a few times, great company excellent service!”

Source: Briefly.co.za