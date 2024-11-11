Where was Toby Keith born? A complete biography of the singer

Toby Keith, born into a family passionate about music, undoubtedly rose to become one of country music's most iconic voices. Since his ascent to popularity in the early 1990s, he won the hearts of millions, establishing a career marked by hits, honours, and an incredible commitment to supporting the American military.

Toby Keith at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo (modified by author)

A country musician, Toby Keith was noted for his patriotic and party-themed songs. Here is a complete look at the acclaimed musician's life, including his birthplace, career, and family life.

Profile summary

Full name Toby Keith Covel Place of birth Clinton, Oklahoma, USA Date of birth July 8, 1961 Date of death February 5, 2024 Age 62 Nationality American Ethnicity White Career Country music singer, songwriter, and record producer Number of albums 21 studio albums Father Hubert K. Covel Jr. Mother Carolyn Joan (née Ross) Siblings Tracy Covel (brother), Tonni Covel (sister) Wife Tricia Lucus Children Shelley (adopted), Krystal, and Stelen Covel Net worth Estimated at $400 million

Where was Toby Keith born?

Toby Keith was born on July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Carolyn Joan (née Ross) and Hubert K. Covel Jr. He has two siblings, a brother, Tracy, and a sister, Tonni.

Keith's family lived in Fort Smith, Arkansas, for a few years during his elementary school years. They later moved to Moore, Oklahoma, when he was still young.

At Fort Smith, his grandmother owned a tavern called Billie Garner's Supper Club. This was where Keith got interested in music, from the musicians who came there to play.

The country music star even released an album named "Clancy's Tavern," after the name of the supper club his grandmother operated. According to The Oklahoman, he once said during an interview:

"They had fine dining and a band and a dance floor. If you just wanted to sit and listen to the band and drink beer, and you weren't into dancing, and you weren't into dining."

Toby Keith performs during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Katherine Bomboy (modified by author)

What did Toby Keith do before singing?

The star had a variety of careers before becoming a country music sensation, the most noteworthy of which was his early work in the oil industry. After high school in 1979, Keith operated as an oil field derrickhand in Oklahoma's oil fields.

According to The Tennessean, Keith earned the current equivalent of the money made by Wall Street investors right out of college at the age of 18 while climbing oil rigs, making $50,000 per year.

He also worked as a bricklayer and played defensive end for the semi-professional Oklahoma City Drillers football team. However, it was music that ultimately won his heart.

Toby Keith's music career

Keith began his musical career by singing in small bars across Oklahoma, where he quickly gained recognition for his distinct sound and entertaining performances. It is revealed that he made $35 every night playing cover songs in local taverns.

His breakthrough came in 1993, when he secured his first record deal and released his self-titled debut album, which included the hit single "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Toby Keith's rise to fame

Following the success of his debut, he released a number of albums. Songs like "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" became instant hits.

Toby Keith performs "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" at the 37th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre on May 22, 2002. Photo: M. Caulfield

"How Do You Like Me Now?!" topped the Hot Country Singles chart on March 18, 2000, and remained there for five weeks. The album of the same name was a huge hit, selling 3.1 million copies.

Toby Keith's legacy in country music

As per USA Today, Keith released 21 studio albums and 69 singles, including 20 number-one successes and 65 Billboard Country chart entries. According to Billboard, all but ten of those songs peaked at number 40 or above.

Keith's talents earned him a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2024. The announcement came one day after his death on February 5, with the induction ceremony set for October.

Was Toby Keith in the military?

No, his father was. The musician was well-known for his vocal support for the American military and his commitment to singing for troops overseas.

Toby Keith's family and relationships

Toby wed his first and only wife, Tricia Lucus, in 1984. They met at a pub shortly after the singer graduated from high school in 1979 when he was working in the oil fields. She told PEOPLE in 2001:

"I was 19 and he was 20. He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence."

The couple had two children: a daughter, Krystal, born in 1985, and a son, Stelen, born in 1997. Toby also adopted Lucus' daughter Shelley following their marriage.

Krystal Keith (L), Toby Keith (C) and Tricia Keith (R) attend the 60th annual BMI Country Awards at BMI on October 30, 2012, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

His daughter, Krystal, has followed in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in music. On 9 February 2024, Krystal shared a social media post following their father's death. She wrote:

"I will forever honour him."

What did Toby Keith pass away from?

The country music star died on Monday, February 5, 2024, following a battle with stomach cancer. He was aged 62 years.

How much was Toby Keith worth when he died?

The musician's enormous fortune became well recognised after Forbes named him "country music's $500 million man" in 2013. Tricia Lucus Covel filed a petition 15 days after his death, on February 5, seeking to be named administrator of his estate.

Frame one: Stelen Covel, Haley Covel, Toby Keith, Shelly Covel, Tricia Lucus, and Krystal Keith. Frame two: Stelen Covel and Toby Keith. Photos: @stelenkcovel (modified by author)

According to Taste of Country, her application shows that Keith's will identifies her and the couple's three adult children as his heirs. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith's net worth is believed to be over $400 million.

Frequently asked questions

Toby's life and legacy include more than just music; they involve family, resilience, and a deep commitment to the people he loved. Here are answers to some interesting facts about the beloved musician.

What is Toby Keith's real name? His full name is Toby Keith Covel.

His full name is Toby Keith Covel. How many biological kids does Toby Keith have? He has two biological children, a daughter named Krystal and a son named Stelen.

He has two biological children, a daughter named Krystal and a son named Stelen. How many times has Toby Keith been married? The musician was married once to his wife, Tricia Lucus.

The musician was married once to his wife, Tricia Lucus. Who inherited Toby Keith's money? According to his will, his wealth is inherited by his wife, Tricia Lucus and their three children.

Toby Keith, born to industrious parents, has become a symbol of perseverance, patriotism, and pure country spirit. His journey from his humble roots to the pinnacle of musical glory is a monument to hard work, dedication, and unshakable devotion to his profession.

