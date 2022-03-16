A beautiful woman took to her social media to share an unexpected surprise which had her wishing she could fight

Tayla (@taythenomad) posted on Twitter that she found a friendly girl sitting on her boyfriend’s bed

Her followers were just as shocked as she was and reacted to the post with their questions and comments

A young woman had her online followers in disbelief after sharing a post about a shocking surprise she found in her boyfriend’s room.

A woman shared how she found another girl sitting on her man's bed. Image: @taythenomad/Twitter

Tayla (@taythenomad) took to Twitter to reveal a recent shock of her life. She captioned the tweet:

“Nothing is wilder than walking into your boyfriend’s room and finding a girl chilling in his bed. To make it worse, she was lik, 'HEY!' ”

Tayla further expressed that she wished she knew how to fight.

The cyber community was left shook at the tweet and shared their reactions in response to the heart-breaking news.

@SibusisoDon commented:

“Is a sign that you no longer wanted.”

@duduonthedaily remarked:

“TAAAAAAAAAY!!!!!!!!! Ayonyani!”

@Kerotse_K replied:

“The same one you were talking about just last week.”

@Khanyisto_ reacted:

“Excuse me what?!?! Noooo ways.”

@FazlinLe commented:

“No ma’am. Say it ain’t so? The same one you’ve been cooking for? Should I get on a flight rn?”

@saint_denzel said:

“And y’all thought the way to a man’s heart is through the stomach.”

@mbarara1 wrote:

“Isoka livumelekile kuba nezintombi eziningi futhi zazane nazo kuthi zintombi zakhe bonke.”

Man catches bae cheating

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media went gaga over a fast-trending video of a gentleman who made his girlfriend publicly remove everything he bought for her after he saw the lady with a different man.

In the footage sighted by Briefly News on the Instagram handle of celebritiesbuzz_gh, every attempt was made by the onlookers to stop the angry boyfriend to no avail.

The lady herself, knowing what she had done, took off some of the items she was putting on for the gentleman who had already snatched her wig at this point. Fortunately for the lady, one of the gentlemen around covered her up with his jacket after she had taken off the clothes that were on her.

Source: Briefly News