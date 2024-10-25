A cute video of young boys guarding their principal as he walked to another room at the school had Mzansi peeps moved

The boys took their role seriously as they walked down the corridor to the other side with their leader while

The video got social media users praising the principal for being a good leader, as the boy's gesture was a reflection of what he meant to them

A TikTok video of learners protecting their principal at the school warmedMzansi hearts. Image: @somilazweni

A TikTok video of a group of boys from Ndamase Senior School in Mthatha received much praise for showing their principal love at the school.

One of the learners shared the clip on the video streaming platform under the user handle @somilazweni, getting comments from many social media users who found it adorable.

The royal escort by the high school learners

The video starts with the boys gathering in class, ready to go to the principal. The boys step out of the classroom dressed in protective vests and hats made of paper and walk through a crowd of cheering learners.

Watch the video below:

The boys steal the hearts of Mzansi peeps

The video attracted 981K views, 101k likes and over 1.2K comments from social media users who were touched by their act. Some people wished to return to high school, while others praised the principal for being flexible.

User @_nelleaux added:

"With a principal like this, I can almost bet their Matric results are shining. There’s something about principals letting the kids be kids that makes school enjoyable = better performance. 🫶🏽✨."

NalediModise noted:

"This can only mean the principal is a good leader, not a mean dictator. The love is overwhelming 🥰."

User @bumbleezoey commented:

"The FBI with glasses must have a company in security ngeke he owns this 😂🥰."

User @focusmakaz said:

"One thing about ama 2k, they are not here to suffer, bazo enjoy u life."

User @Corneliacorrie commented:

"Salute boys."

User @phum-phum asked:

"Why is school fun now that we have matriculated thina? my school we weren't even allowed to carry phones 🥺."

