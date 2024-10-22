A class of grade 9 learners had Mzansi and their teacher on their knees after refusing to pay R15 for civvies

The pupils all showed up in their uniform in protest of the price that they found too ridiculous

Social media users were just as shocked about the price hike and shared their thoughts in the comments

Civvies Day was a fun day where learners would rock their casual clothes to school.

A class of grade 9 students refused to get their money chowed by the school and held a silent but deadly protest. Image: @nqobilemtolo

Source: TikTok

A group of grade 9 pupils did not find the day exciting because of the high price they were expected to pay.

Grade 9 class refuse to pay R15 civvies

Back in the day, Civvies Day was the best day of the week because learners had the chance to rock their favourite outfits at school. The pupils would be charged at least R2 for wearing casual clothes.

The proceeds would go towards the fundraising goal. In a now-viral clip shared by a grade 9 teacher, learners were not excited to wear civvies because of the ridiculous fee. The school charged the pupils to wear their Sunday best on a Friday.

The class rocked up in their full school uniforms in protest of the high price:

"Ask somebody else to do it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to school protesting over R15

Social media users related to the class frustrations and commented:

@Katli complimented GenZ:

"Yoh, I love this generation; they feel no pressure."

@Tshxpii'🎀shared:

"It's R20 at my school, and if you wear a uniform on civies day, you have to pay R30."

@Gabe was amazed:

"R15? Inflation on civvies day, too?"

@NolwaziVilakazi_ was stunned:

“Civvies is no longer R2?”

@MELA asked:

"So they no longer charge you double for wearing school uniforms on civvies day?"

@daimon.rank was still baffled:

"I can't believe they made us pay to wear my own clothes."

@Kokii Diamond asked:

"Because why should I pay to wear my own clothes?"

@Nicole Rowan commented:

"I never understood why we had to pay to wear our own clothes."

