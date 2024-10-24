A primary school teacher who was jamming to the 90's music was surprised by her pupils

The learners said they knew the classic song the educator was singing and helped her sing it

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users loving the kids' spirits

A teacher was surprised by her pupils who sang a 90's classic. Images: @kenlynpaige

A video of a primary school teacher singing with her pupils has made rounds on social media, clocking 1 million views on TikTok.

In the clip uploaded by @kenlynpaige, the lovely teacher can be seen in class busy with her work. She burst into a song, thinking she was the only one who knew it, but her pupils said they also knew it.

The educator was singing Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell and the kids joined her with their cute little voices. The teacher even got goosebumps from the adorable moment.

Kids sing 90's songs with teacher

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the vibey kids

The video gained over a million views, with many online users loving the teacher-learner relationship. See the comments below:

@Fairy Food Muva said:

"Yaaasss I love when the babies knw some good 90’s music ❤️❤️❤️."

@TamekaShaeeee adored:

"It’s the babies knowing Tevin Campbell for me😍 how cute!"

@eleanorlewismiami joked:

"I know the class next door sick of yall 😂😩."

@SantanaDoub wrote:

"Their parents are raising them right!! The family functions are 🔥 I just know it."

@KyraSchroeder commented:

"This is what happens when you have the 90’s babies kids in your class 🤣😭❤️😍!!!! My son is 6 and loves this song 😂❤️."

@Mama needs a nap loved:

"So precious. Your voice is beautiful."

@Erii Babyy said:

"Hey. You need another student? I’m 32 and this is my favorite song. 🥰❤️🔥 I think I missed some lessons in kindergarten lol."

Mzansi educator in China teaches Chinese pupils IsiZulu word

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African teacher in China who taught Chinese students a Zulu word.

One South African who migrated to China to become a teacher was a hit on TikTok. The lady tapped into her home language while on a trip with pupils. Although she is teaching English, the teacher decided to have fun by exploring isiZulu with them. People were chuffed to see the video of a foreign kid repeating a local South African word.

