Yass Girl: Lamiez Holworthy Shares Unedited Pic to Silence Trolls

South African media personality Lamiez Holworthy took to social media to set the record straight after a troll tried to come for her

The stunner slammed the troll for body shaming her and made it cleat that she was proud of her curves and flaws

Lamiez then posted a picture of herself looking all kinds of gorgeous to re-affirm her powerful words

Lamiez Holworthy recently showed that she loves who she is no matter what anyone says. Her comments came after a troll tried to come for her looks, particularly her legs.

Lamiez Holworthy loves her body including all her flaws. Image: @lamiezholworthy

Source: Twitter

After slamming the troll, Lamiez then shared a post wearing an outfit which exposed her thighs.

She captioned it:

"My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is ME in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”

"You know why? I am tired of women (young and old) putting themselves under unnecessary pressure because of social media and it’s fucked up standards! Imagine trying to look like someone who doesn’t even look like themselves?!"

The media personality made it clear that its ok to be normal and with flaws.

“Ps. I work out and eat right solemnly for my own well-being- not because I am trying to fit in to a box or have anyone police me! THIS IS ME- DEAL WITH IT!!”

You go girl.

Lamiez has always been about being positive and showing love whenever she can.

Lamiez Holworthy supports Khuli Chana, encourages him to go back to school

Lamiez Holworthy proved again that she's more than just a wife to her rapper hubby, Khuli Chana. The Metro FM presenter encouraged the Buyile hitmaker to go back to school after leaving it over ten years ago.

Khuli took to social media a few days ago to share that he has enrolled at AFDA, a film, arts and television school.

The talented musician thanked Lamiez for encouraging him to return to school and for her continued support.

The star said he's repositioning and recreating his brand because his tune Buyile is deeper than a song to him.

"It’s not easy but I’m determined TO WIN!! Thank you Wame, @LamiezHolworthy for the encouragement. Thank you to the fans #Buyile is blowing UP!!!"

