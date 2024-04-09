Babes Wodumo is reportedly dating a drummer named Njabulo following her husband Mampintsha's passing in December 2022

Social media reactions are mixed, with some supporting her new relationship, while others feel it's too soon after Mampintsha's death

Fans also express concerns about Njabulo's intentions, with some suspecting he might be using her for publicity

Babes Wodumo is reportedly back in the dating scene again after losing her husband Mampintsha in December 2022. The star has been trying to revive her music career and is also allegedly dating a drummer named Njabulo.

Babes Wodumo is reportedly in love again. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo allegedly dating again

It has been over a year since Babes Wodumo lost her husband Mampintsha Shimora. Shimora passed away after suffering a minor stroke. Babes Wodumo has been rumoured to be dating again after the death.

A picture of the Wololo hitmaker getting cosy with another man identified as Njabulo was recently posted on social media by the controversial page, MDN News. The trending picture shows the mother of one and Njabulo sitting in a car.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the picture below:

Fans weigh in on Babes Wodumo allegedly dating again

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the reports that Mampintsha's widow is dating again. Some feel it's still early for her to start dating again. Others are in support of her newfound love.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"At least there's someone to comfort the lady, she can't be moaning forever."

@savenoho commented:

"I'm so happy for her. she working on reviving her career."

@_MarangAletsats added:

"Njabulo is using babes to make a name for himself. I don't trust him."

@DeGlory_ZA said:

"The cross on this jacket, seen a lot of guys in t-shirts with the logo acting out. What's that brand and what's its story?"

@__T_touch added:

"They move on too quickly."

Babes Wodumo pens emotional birthday message as she turns 30

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it was a bittersweet moment for Gqom queen Babes Wodumo as she marked an important date in her calendar. The musician recently turned 30 years old.

This was meant to be a special day filled with celebration as the famous Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, turned 30 on Monday, 25 March 2024. But instead, the star shared an emotional message about how it brings her pain as she celebrated her birthday without her husband Mampintsha, who passed away in December 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News