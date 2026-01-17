A TikTok video showed a couple on their wedding day, and they amassed viral attention

The couple was jovial as they celebrated their union in a TikTok video

The groom put on a show after walking down the aisle with all the wedding guests watching

A post on TikTok showed a married couple on their special day, and they became viral sensations. The love birds celebrated their day of love in a bride and groom walk.

The video of the wedding day shared on 11 January received 23,000 likes from online users. The couple's joy on their wedding day was infectious, and they amassed 400 000 views.

In a video on TikTok @judithmokgaetji, a couple were celebrating their wedding day. The pair walked down the aisle, and to celebrate, the groom was overjoyed, doing a cartwheel while next to his bride. The man landed on his feet, grinning in celebration of his marriage day. Watch the video of the couple below:

South Africa stunned by groom

People felt that the groom was doing a lot on his wedding day. Some online users appreciated how happy the man was about getting married.

Experts report that a groom having enthusiasm for his wedding day is a good foundation for a lasting union. The Clayton Hotel reported that a groom who is involved in the wedding will strengthen the couple's bond. Weddings are often seen as the bride's day, but a groom's involvement highlights the purpose of the union. Read people's comments below:

Vidovada/vade admired the man, happy about getting married:

"Love the energy and flexibility mokgonyana, it looks like the team will win💪"

mpho was impressed by the bride's reaction:

"What I like about makoti is thst she is so supportive, especially when it comes to his husband cz she thought he was going to fall."

RH Prince MATLOU joked about the man's agility:

"O betha tsa iShowspeed, mara o monyetse a mo tseba, why a makala😂"

SPUNKUNUZA was happy about the groom:

"Mkhwenyana is really happy to b married to makoti🥳🥳🥳😭💯 akakhoni nokuzibamba🥰 may u guys stay happy 🥰"

🫧🦋Joy🦋🫧 said:

"I love your dress Shem it’s so pretty!!! Kodwa umkhonyana cishe awa😹"

Gqibile Radebe said:

"Ngaze ngafa 😂😭😂because tf?? Amadoda! 😂😂🚮 he loves you shame.. wow 😂"

Maria also thought the husband was sweet:

"May we get married to people that actually want to be married to us. May you remain this happy until death do you part ❤"

Mfundo_Clive  approved of the husband's behaviour:

"I approve of his behaviour xem… he was overwhelmed by happiness 🤣 it’s also his happy day🤷🏽‍♂️"

