Sithelo Shozi has reportedly deactivated her social media handles after she accused MaMkhize's family of abducting her baby, Flo

The Durban DJ topped the trends list after she claimed in court papers that the family has not allowed her to visit her child for the past 10 months

Reacting to the court challenge, Shauwn Mkhize shared that baby Flo has been staying with them since her birth and rubbished the claims of kidnapping the child

Media personality Sithelo Shozi has deactivated all her social media accounts. The Durban DJ has gone MIA after accusing her wealthy baby daddy and his mom of abducting her daughter, baby Flo.

Sithelo Shozi has deactivated her social media handles. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo topped the trends list when news broke that she claimed in court papers that she has not seen her bundle of joy for the past 10 months. Many social media users took to her comments section after she made the allegations and shared mixed reactions to her decision to file a court case against Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize.

Sithelo and the family have been at loggerheads since Andile tied the knot with his new love, Tamia Mpisane. Sithelo has made a number of accusations against the Royal AM chairman, including claiming that he physically abused her. MaMkhize denied the allegations at the time.

ZAlebs reports that after Sithelo's recent allegations against the wealthy family sparked a huge debate on the timeline, she decided to deactivate her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Shauwn Mkhize denies abducting baby Flo

The publication also reported that MaMkhize denied that they abducted baby Flo, adding that this was a "media attention-seeking stunt". She also said the child has been staying with her and Andile since birth.

Sithelo Shozi accuses Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize of kidnapping baby Flo

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy's family are hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The DJ has accused her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane and his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, of kidnapping her baby girl.

She has reportedly filed court papers in the Johannesburg High Court claiming that Andile and MaMkhize took baby Flo last year and relocated her to Joburg without her permission.

ZAlebs reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele is also mentioned as the third respondent in the court papers. She alleged that Shauwn Mkhize and the Royal AM chair "abducted" baby Flo.

