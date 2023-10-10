Who is Ronny Chieng's wife, Hannah Pham, and what does she do for a living?
Hannah Pham is a Vietnamese-Australian lawyer and YouTuber best known as Ronny Chieng's wife. A renowned comedian and on-screen star, Ronny is currently a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. In addition, he is the creator and star of the ABC sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student. The have has enjoyed marital bliss for seven years.
What does Hannah Pham do? In 2018, the celebrity spouse started her own cooking YouTube channel, Pham Bam Kitchen, where she shares Asian food recipes. The channel has 2.25k subscribers with 23 videos as of 3 October 2023.
Hannah Pham’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Hannah Pham
|Nickname
|Hannah
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|21 November 1985
|Age
|38 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|Melbourne, Australia
|Current residence
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|Vietnamese-Australian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|University of Melbourne
|Height in feet
|5’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Weight in pounds
|117
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Ronny Chieng
|Mother
|Julia Pham
|Profession
|Lawyer and YouTuber
|Net worth
|$400,000
|Social media
|YouTube
How old is Hannah Pham?
Hannah Pham (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 21 November 1985 in Melbourne, Australia. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Pham’s mother, Julia, raised her alongside her two siblings, Bruce and Christina Pham.
She attended Melbourne Girls Grammar Public School before proceeding to the University of Melbourne. Hannah graduated with bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce from the institution.
Pham later enrolled at New York University and completed her Master’s degree in Intellectual Property in 2017.
Hannah Pham’s height
Pham stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 117 pounds (52 kilograms). The celebrity wife features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
How much is Hannah Pham’s net worth
Various sources pen Hannah’s net worth at $400,000 in 2023. She allegedly bags $80,000 to $90,000 annually. Pham has amassed this wealth from her career as a lawyer and YouTuber.
Who is Ronny Chieng?
The Malaysian comedian and actor is the recipient of various accolades, including a Directors’ Choice, a Best Newcomer and a Best of the Fest Award. Some of his acting credits include:
- Problems (2012)
- Have You Been Paying Attention? (2013- 2014)
- This is Littleton (2014)
- Comedy Showroom (2016)
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
- Wish Dragon (2021)
- Bliss (2021)
- Trust (2021)
- Long Story Short (2021)
- Speakeasy (2022)
- Shortcomings (2023)
- Joy Ride (2023)
- American Born Chinese (2023)
- Mulligan (2023)
- Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Ronny Chieng’s age
Ronny Chieng (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 21 November 1985 to a Malaysian-Chinese family in Johor Bahru. Regarding his education, he attended Pioneer Secondary School and Pioneer Junior College in Singapore.
Chieng later proceeded to the University of Melbourne, earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree in finance and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2009. In addition, he obtained a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Australian National University in 2012.
How did Ronny Chieng meet his wife?
Ronny Chieng and Hannah Pham met while studying commerce and law at the University of Melbourne and began dating. They exchanged nuptials on 9 September 2016 at the New York City Hall.
Ronny Chieng’s net worth
According to Popular Networth, Ronny has an estimated net worth of 3 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful 14-year-old career as an actor and comedian.
Ronny Chieng’s profiles
The Hollywood star is active on social media. He has 650k Instagram followers and 162.1k followers on Twitter. Additionally, Ronny has 423k Facebook followers as of 3 October 2023.
Ronny Chieng's wife, Hannah Pham, is a certified lawyer and YouTuber. She has always been by her husband's side, providing proverbial support for the successful comedian and actor.
