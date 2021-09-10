Ronald Lamola, the Justice Minister, is not getting involved in the scandal surrounding Jacob Zuma's medical parole

The minister has denied having any involvement in the decision-making process and says legally he wouldn't have been allowed to

Another political organisation has joined the party in expressing their discontentment with Zuma being out of prison

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola is not letting himself be dragged into the scandal surrounding former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Lamola clarified that he was not involved in the process of granting Zuma medical parole, thereby distancing himself legally, according to IOL.

Justice Minister Ronald says he was not party to Jacob Zuma being granted medical parole.

Speaking to the publication, Chrispin Phiri, Lamola's spokesperson, stated that in relation to the law, Lamola cannot get involved in litigation of medical parole unless the prisoner is serving a life sentence.

“In terms of Section 79, Minister Lamola only engages with the medical parole advisory board in relation to inmates serving life sentences," said Phiri.

He went on to explain that the National Commissioner of Correction Services, Arthur Fraser, or the head of the correctional centre the inmate is in would be the only ones involved in the process of granting a prisoner medical parole.

Helen Suzman Foundation gives Justice Minister Lamola and Arthur Fraser a deadline

The Helen Suzman Foundation joined political organisations that want answers about Zuma's medical parole.

The civil society group sent letters to Lamola and Fraser demanding answers. They have given them a deadline to deliver answers about their decision, according to EWN.

Despite Fraser saying that his decision was made within the confinements of the law, the foundation believes that the decision was unlawful. The foundation is of the opinion that Fraser did not have the authority to overrule the Medical Advisory Parole Board.

Mzansi wants to know why Arthur Fraser released Zuma on medical parole, overriding parole board

Briefly News previously reported that Arthur Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, finally explained what compelled him to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole in an interview on SABC on Wednesday evening, 8 September.

In his words, Fraser stated that Zuma's medical parole was not approved by the Medical Parole Advisory Board because they stated that his medical status was stable.

South Africans want to know why Fraser overruled the parole board

When news broke that Fraser individually decided to send Zuma home before completing his sentence in prison, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some Twitter users still want clarity on why Fraser took the decision he did.

Here are some of the comments on the matter:

@VusaMakubalo said:

"After that Arthur Fraser interview on SABC, uBaba is going back to jail. Fraser overturned the recommendation of the parole board to deny Zuma parole. Unless Zuma is the sickest man in our prisons, this decision cannot be justified."

Source: Briefly.co.za