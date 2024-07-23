South African Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo has made history recently as a female DJ and producer

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker became the first female Amapiano DJ to perform at the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium

The festival was celebrating its 20th anniversary, which attracted over 400K music lovers across 200 countries

The Amapiano star DBN Gogo recently made history, and fans are buzzing on social media.

DBN Gogo becomes 1st female Amapiano DJ to perform at Tomorrowland Festival

The South African DJ and producer DBN Gogo, who recently turned 31, again made headlines on social media.

The star, body-shamed by online critics, made history as she became the first female Amapiano DJ to perform at the Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium, where they celebrated the festival's 20th anniversary, attracting over 400,000 music lovers across 200 countries.

Just before she debuted at the Tomorrowland festival, the star also made history in the heart of London, where she performed at the iconic Somerset House.

She also posted about it on her Instagram page and wrote:

"About a week ago we made history in the heart of London ! My very first headline show at THEE @somersethouse. Another first for amapiano. Shout out to every single person who came out, we danced and danced! Special thank you to @metropolismusic. The Prime Minister was probably having a meeting in the building behind us. Piano, my baby!? My faves @mellow_and_sleazy012 @slowpoisonandfriends @nickysummerss @mixolis Family we did it @status100pr @iam_cobyh my guy half man half legend!"

