DJ Black Coffee and his foundation have committed themselves to restoring dignity to the families who were affected by the 2025 floods in Mthatha

As someone with deep connections to the Eastern Cape, the DJ and his team also worked tirelessly to provide the affected families with food parcels

The devastating floods in Mthatha left many families stranded, injured, and the death toll rose to 100 and counting

Black Coffee's Foundation is committed to assisting the Mthatha flood victims.

South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee is working hard to rebuild the lives of the flood victims in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

In 2025, homes were damaged, lives were lost, and families were broken after floods wreaked havoc in Mthatha. The death toll reached a staggering 100, with numbers rising.

Black Coffee Foundation gives back

On X (formerly Twitter), a user by the handle Buzz Life News revealed that the Grammy-award-winning muso, and his team have started a project to build homes for these families who have been affected.

"DJ Black Coffee's foundation has started building homes for families in Mthatha affected by the 2025 severe floods. The Black Coffee Foundation has begun construction on a series of permanent homes for families affected by severe flooding in the Eastern Cape, with the first phase currently underway in Mthatha," they wrote.

With phase one underway, the foundation's CEO spoke about the need to meet families halfway,

“Our goal has always been to meet communities where they are,” said Lungie Maphumulo, a relative to Black Coffee.

That is not all that the muso did. They also distributed food parcels last year, when the floods hit in June 2025.

“Last year, we were honoured to support families with food parcels following the devastating floods in the Eastern Cape. This year, we are continuing that work with a deeper commitment - to rebuild homes, restore dignity, and invest in futures. The housing initiative is one of several programmes we are rolling out in 2026, and we’re proud to stand with partners like TenCo Foundation and ProRoof as we help families rebuild their lives.”

Mzansi congratulated Black Coffee and his team for helping families in the province, which was once home to Black Coffee.

Black Coffee Foundation has pledged to build homes in the Eastern Cape.

@JoeMasilo351258 responded:

"Before thorough studies are conducted, that will be a waste, like in KZN, if the provinces don't have those skills, then the national government must step in, and it looks like they also don't have those skills."

@iamJumok saluted him:

"Mthatha is home to Black Coffee. Anything that affects the town he rises up!"

@_Buzwe shared:

"God bless Black Coffee."

@Maphilela45 asked:

"Do they intend to build permanent homes at the same location where floods occurred?"

@MLoabile stated:

"Grootman is touching lives. Keyboard warriors must start showing respect to the King."

Black Coffee raises funds through charity dinner

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee and his foundation hosted their annual charity gala dinner. They managed to raise R900K from an auction of paintings and grocery donations from guests.

In the previous charity dinner he hosted, the star's foundation was able to raise over R3 million.

