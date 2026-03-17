Clayson Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, provided an update on Rulani Mokwena

The South African coach was recently detained in Algeria, following his attempt to leave the country after he parted ways with MC Alger

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Monyela's update and the reason why Mokwena faced legal difficulties in the first place

DIRCO’s Clayson Monyela provided an update about Rulani Mokwena's situation after he was detained in Algeria. Image: FIFA/ @DIRCO_ZA (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Clayson Monyela has confirmed that Rulani Mokwena has arrived safely in Libya after he was detained while trying to leave Algeria.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was detained at the airport on Sunday, 15 March 2026, while attempting to leave the country after he parted ways with Algerian giants MC Alger.

Mokwena was detained after he was found with foreign currency that had not been properly declared. Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, confirmed on 16 March 2026 that Mokwena was cleared to leave Algeria and a team from DIRCO would ensure that he was able to travel back home without any hiccups.

Mokwena has since opened up about the incident.

Did Mokwena arrive back in South Africa?

On Tuesday, 17 March 2026, Monyela confirmed that Mokwena has safely left the North African country but indicated that the South African coach did not return home. Instead, Monyela said that Mokwena decided to go to Libya, where he was pursuing new opportunities.

Why is Mokwena in Libya?

As reported by SABC Sport, Mokwena has agreed a deal in principle with Libyan giants Al‑Ittihad Tripoli.

According to the publication, discussions were focused on finalising the length of the contract and the composition of Mokwena’s technical team. His appointment is reportedly seen as part of an ambitious long-term project at the Libyan club.

If he joins the Libyan side as reported, Mokwena will be reunited with Thembinkosi Lorch, with whom he worked at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.

Al‑Ittihad Tripoli recently signed Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Why did Mokwena leave MC Algers?

The South African mentor had been in charge of MC Algers for approximately eight months, quickly establishing the team as one of the dominant forces in the country.

While the club remained at the top of the league standings at the time of his departure, their continental ambitions were dashed in the group stage of the CAF Champions League, with his former club, Sundowns, playing a part in their downfall.

South Africans weigh in on Monyela’s update

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with some praising Monyela and the team, while others criticised Mokwena.

@DakaloNdou said:

“Your embassies assist all South African citizens in foreign countries with passion, the famous and unknown ones. Keep the fire burning.”

@danieta_m added:

“I hope he has learnt his lesson. What he did was criminal. You are in another country, obey the laws of that country.”

@bonganidhl4955 asked:

“Does he now have a criminal record in Algeria?”

@TshepoThathane stated:

“You are the best Head of Public Diplomacy I have ever known. Thank you.”

@hodmudau urged:

“Thank you for the update and DIRCO. Please inform our brothers to behave when in foreign countries. We do not need unnecessary dramas involving our country's name.”

@azania1023 humorously suggested:

“Kaizer Chiefs is waiting for him.”

Mokwena to be hit with heavy fine

Briefly News reported that Rulani Mokwena could be hit with a huge fine after being arrested at an Algerian airport.

The South African tactician parted ways with MC Algers and was detained on his way out of Algeria for undeclared foreign currency.

A financial expert has opened up about the only reason the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach could be fined heavily.

Source: Briefly News