A PowerBall Plus jackpot win in Gauteng sparked nationwide excitement after a ticket bought in Roodepoort scooped over R19 million

The National Lottery confirmed the win on social media, prompting widespread reactions and speculation about the mystery winner

The announcement reignited interest in PowerBall Plus as South Africans reflected on the possibility of life-changing lottery wins

A lucky lotto player from Roodepoort has walked away with a life-changing R19 million after winning the PowerBall Plus jackpot, leaving many South Africans hopeful that they could be next.

A fortunate Roodepoort lotto player hit the R19 million PowerBall Plus jackpot in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

The National Lottery operator, ITHUBA, announced the massive win on X, formerly known as Twitter, celebrating yet another jackpot success. According to the post that was published on 15 December 2025 by the user sa_lottery, the winning ticket was for the PowerBall Plus draw held on Friday, 12 December 2025.

"The National Lottery keeps creating winners, just like the lucky #PowerBallPLUS jackpot WINNER who WON a life-changing jackpot OVER R19 MILLION from the 12/12/25 draw," sa_lottery shared.

The operator also reminded players that participants must be 18 years or older and encouraged responsible play.

Further details shared in an attached post confirmed that the total jackpot amount won was R19,018,425. The winning ticket was purchased in Roodepoort, Gauteng, making the area the centre of excitement as locals speculated about who the fortunate winner could be.

While the identity of the winner has not been revealed, the announcement sparked a wave of reactions online, with many social media users congratulating the mystery player and others expressing hopes of becoming the next big winner.

PowerBall Plus has become increasingly popular among South African players, offering an additional chance to win alongside the main PowerBall draw.", offering an additional chance to win alongside the main PowerBall draw. For many, the Roodepoort win is a reminder that life-changing moments can happen with a single ticket.

ITHUBA reiterated its commitment to creating winners across the country, stating that jackpots like this continue to change lives and support good causes funded through lottery contributions.

As excitement continues to build, South Africans are once again lining up to try their luck, inspired by the Roodepoort player whose ticket turned into a multi-million rand dream come true.

Roodepoort celebrated as one lucky lotto player won the R19 million PowerBall Plus jackpot.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa congratulates the lotto winner

Many people commented on the post announcing the winner, congratulating the new millionaire. Some people shared conspiracy theories regarding the legitimacy of lottery wins.

David Aames Productions said:

"Congratulations to the winner."

Keyzzz added:

"Lmao, you said it so well. You create winners that don't exist. We have never seen any person who won the lotto."

Nerdy inquired:

"Where in Roodepoort?"

Wealthy Girl commented:

"Congratulations to the winner."

