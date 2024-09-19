The South African award-winning radio personality Penny Ntuli recently opened up about declining a new job offer

The former Gagsi FM star explained to her fans and followers why she decided to decline the offer that had a good salary

This was after the star went public about how much Gagsi FM was paying her before she quit

Talented South African radio personality Penny Ntuli recently shared that she received another job offer from a radio station.

Penny Ntuli declines new radio job offer

The former Gagasi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli has made headlines again after publicly revealing that her former radio station offered her an R2 800 contract this year.

The Jozi FM radio personality recently posted on her social media pages that she received another new job offer, which she declined. Ntuli then explained why she decided to decline the offer even though the company promised to give her a tempting salary.

She wrote:

"Hey bomzala I recently just got another Radio Job Offer that’s offering to pay very well. In the process, I spoke to the CEO of JOZI FM uBab Njomane and updated him on everything & instead of him saying STAY, he said, “I trust you ngan yam to make the decision”, but mengbuka emumva & how ubaba was patient with me, tried by all means to accommodate me eGoli, booked me into a hotel for a whole month, took me to work every day (yebo ngeV Class Nkosi yam), but more than anything, gave me an opportunity to be On Air Monday to Friday on JOZI FM.

"I’m an Award Winning Radio Personality today, kulomsebenzi, due to such exposure & omzala bam who witnessed loluhambo. Angfun ukugijimela lonke ibhodwe eliconsayo & with that being said, I declined the offer. Ngsazozinza a year or 2 kwiJozi FM."

See the post below:

Gagasi FM reportedly considers legal action after Penny Ntuli’s claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gagasi FM had been topping trends after Penny Ntuli revealed that the station was underpaying her. The station's management is considering taking the legal route, as Ntuli's revelations were a breach of contract.

In the days following Penny Ntuli's statement about her departure from Gagasi FM, it's reported that the station plans to fight fire with fire.

