The South African media personality Relebogile Mabotja made history this past weekend with Showmax

The 702 radio presenter delivered and produced an awesome Showmax's first live-streamed concert With Grammy-Winning Tyla

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating Relebogile for making history

Relebogile Mabotja recently made history with SHomax. Image: @relebogile

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Relebogile Mabotja made many netizens and her fans proud when she recently reached a successful career milestone.

Earlier, the 702 radio presenter made history in the entertainment industry, becoming the first female executive producer to produce Shomax's first-ever live concert with the Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn during the weekend.

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi shared the report about Relebogile's career milestone on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"BRANDS: Relebogile Mabotja Makes History as Executive Producer of Showmax’s First Live-Streamed Concert With Grammy-Winning Tyla. Tyla delivered an unforgettable farewell concert, live-streamed to audiences in 44 African countries via Showmax."

Netizens congratulated Relebogile

Shortly after the news about the radio personality Relebogile Mabotja making history in the entertainment industry was shared on social media, many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@letlapeboitu said:

"Congratulations, sesi. I'm super proud of you. Rise Queen."

@ThaythayLethabo commented:

"This woman @RelebogileM is such an inspiration, a hard worker of note."

@JustX_101 replied:

"The way I was so excited when I saw her name on the credits, she is on to something and I love it for her."

@TrendyM_ mentioned:

"@RelebogileM you will forever be that GIRL, All the live productions you touch turn into GOLD."

@LochiveDJ tweeted:

"She’s always been elite to me, everything she touches is gold. Impressive."

Relebogile Mabotja has made history in the entertainment industry. Image: @relebogile

Source: Instagram

Msaki speaks on controversial relationship

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Msaki's interview with Relebogile Mabotja. The singer spoke about her controversial relationship with Smash Afrika, saying it was blown out of proportion and that she was labelled a home wrecker:

"He didn't get in front of it, and it started a raging fire."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News