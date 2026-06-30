A promising young rugby player has died after a courageous battle with terminal cancer, leaving his hometown club mourning the loss of one of its own.

Louis Cramp, from Cardigan, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2024 after suffering a broken leg while using a trampoline. Medical examinations revealed a tumour in the affected bone, leading to a diagnosis of osteosarcoma.

Having represented Cardigan RFC since he was seven years old, Louis started chemotherapy seven weeks after the injury. His treatment involved lengthy hospital admissions, with some stays lasting more than a week.

The teenager celebrated his 14th birthday earlier this month before his passing.

Following months of treatment, Louis completed chemotherapy in August 2025, and his family believed he had overcome the disease. However, another setback came just weeks later when he fractured his arm in September. Scans uncovered a second tumour, and by February this year, doctors had also detected cancerous growths in his lungs.

Cardigan RFC announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional tribute.

"It is with great sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Louis Hess Cramp," the club said.

"Louis joined the Cardigan RFC family at just seven years old and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. His kindness, dedication and passion for rugby inspired everyone around him, and he will be greatly missed.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to Louis's family, friends, teammates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time.

"As a club, we will continue to support each other. Anyone who needs someone to talk to is encouraged to reach out. We are one family, and we will face this loss together.

"Rest in peace, Louis. You will always be remembered."

Cardigan RFC chaplain Alan Kent also paid tribute to the young player, describing him as a determined fighter.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Louis Cramp. He was a true warrior who battled until the very end," Kent said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Louis's family, his friends and everyone at Clwb Rygbi Aberteifi during this difficult period.

"If anyone needs support or simply wants to talk, I am here for you."

Earlier this year, the local community united behind Louis and his family, raising support to help fulfil his wish of travelling to Australia to spend time with relatives and create lasting memories.

Source: Briefly News