Shaka Ilembe star Senzo Radebe has opened up about playing the character of King Senzangakhona in the series

The show about King Shaka Zulu's life, which is set in the late 1700s and 1800s, will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic in 2023

Senzo shared that he asked for his Creator and the the late King Senzangakhona for guidance when he was filming his scenes in the series

Senzo Radebe has opened up about playing the role of King Senzangakhona. The talented actor has been cast in the upcoming series about King Shaka Zulu's life, Shaka Ilembe.

‘Shaka Ilembe’ star Senzo Radebe opened up about his new role in the series. Image: @senzo_radebe

Source: Instagram

The show will premiere on Mzansi Magic in 2023. It is a drama series set in the late 1700s and 1800s. The star shared that the cast of the show is not acting in it but "repeating history in an entertaining way".

He shared that sometimes the actors, including him, get lost in the story they are telling. According to TshisaLIVE, Senzo Radebe hopes the series will educate Mzansi about the history of the late Zulu king.

The outlet reports that Senzo asked his Creator and the late King Senzangakhona to guide him when he was filming his scenes. He also shared that he did some research about the late king. Senzo spoke to elders who knew him while doing his research.

The star took to Instagram a few dags a while back to post a snap of himself on the set of the series. In the pic, he was clad in traditional attire.

Peeps took to his timeline to congratulate him for bagging the role.

ziyaxulu commented:

"Senzy Wenzzzyyyyy. So proud of you buddy!"

mandebelemazalankosi_00 wrote:

"You deserve it."

louda25 said:

" 'Reminder: A crown doesn’t make you King, your heart does'. They couldn’t have named you better. Congratulations, finally! Can’t wait to see you kill it."

kaygeeskillz commented:

"Shaka Zulu, he’s back."

nanah_thabie wrote:

"Congratulations bro, super proud of you always. I can’t wait to watch."

yayamwanda added:

"They did such a good job with you here, I didn't even notice it was you, congratulations bhuti."

