South African actress Dawn King is going to be one of the leading characters in the TV series about Shaka Zulu

Dawn King got candid about what booking a role for the upcoming show Shaka Illembe means to her after years in the acting industry

TV star Dawn King is a guaranteed welcome addition to the new show cast as she's a long-time South African favourite

Dawn King is excited about her new part on Shaka Illembe. The series is about Shaka Zulu's legacy, and Dawn King will play an important character in the Zulu King's history.

Dawn King has reason to celebrate after joining the cast for a brand new series about Shaka Zulu's rise and fall as King. Image: Instagram/dawnthandeka_king

Dawn King has been a familiar face on South African TV with her roles in the hit series such as Uzalo as Lindiwe Xulu. Dawn King has the opportunity to show off her years of experience in a new role.

Dawn King celebrates becoming part f Shaka Illembe cast

According to ZAlebs, Dawn will play Shaka Zulu's aunt, Mkabayi kaJama, who was a powerful influence and played a major role in establishing Shaka Zulu as King. The actress will have to show off her skill as the character will eventually turn on the King.

Dawn spoke about joining Shaka Illembe's epic cast, saying she looks forward to portraying the important historical figure. She said:

“Mkabayi helped kings sit on the throne and she wanted to be hands-on. So, playing this role is big for me as an artist.”

Dawn was the perfect addition to the show about the legendary Zulu King because of her star power. The seasoned actress is constantly receiving praise from her fans, especially Mashenge on Diep City.

@nomzee_selani commented:

"Mashenge is the one I tell you."

@nosiphosphokazi98 commented:

"Uzalo is boring without you please come back."

@samanthasibanda82 commented:

"Omg my Queen, uyatrenda cause you always nail it."

@nkosikhanyo commented:

"Yes can't wait an A-lister for real ma wami."

