Seasoned actress Enhle Mbali will be gracing South Africans' TV screens with a new show on SABC 1

The latest from SABC is a legal drama series in which Enhle Mbali's character is married to a high-powered lawyer

The new show, titled Good Men, is highly anticipated by fans who are excited to see familiar faces, including Pallance Dladla, Sparky Xulu and more

Enhle Mbali is one of South Africa's most memorable actresses and she will feature in a new drama, Good Men. The SABC 1 show is a courtroom drama that comes with murderous intrigue and a search for justice.

Enhle Mbali will be part of SABC 1's new socio-legal drama 'Good Men' as Betty. Image: Instagram/@enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Good Men's impressive cast also includes stars to match Enhle Mbali's talent. Some familiar names to appear on the show include Pallance Dladla and Sparky Xulu, to name a few.

Enhle Mbali's exciting role on Good Men

According to ZAlebs, Good Men starts on SABC 1 every Sunday at 8pm from 4 September. Enhle Mbali will be in the show as Betty. The character is engaged to Jama (played by Pallance Dladla), who is a criminal lawyer. The show will follow the story of how Jama's life changes when he takes a pro bono case and his fiancée Betty also begins to seek justice from his work.

The show will also include appearances by Sparky Xulu, Cedric Fourie and Mbali Mapumulo. Good Men was cast with stars in mind, and viewers are already looking forward to its premiere.

Enhle Mbali fans will be happy to see their favourite actress on the screen. Loyal supporters are always rooting for her on social media.

@frank10029 commented:

"God takes nothing to something, long live Enhle."

@lenellzcouture commented:

"Strong, beautiful woman."

@noxolo.carolm commented:

"My fave."

@momintech35 commented:

"So pretty, love to see it."

Enhle Mbali opens up about healing journey after failed marriage, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her healing journey after her breakup with Black Coffee. The actress and the world-renowned DJ made headlines for all the wrong reasons when they split.

In a candid interview on Kaya 959 with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, the stunner shared that she even checked herself into a mental institution after she and her baby daddy went their separate ways.

Source: Briefly News