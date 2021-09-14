Former Tembisa cop Nomia Ndlovu took the stand in her trial at the Palm Ridge High Court on Tuesday, 14 September

Ndlovu, who is facing multiples charges that include the attempted murder of her sister and five children, has denied hiring a hitman

South Africans have been captivated by the story of Ndlovu, with some asking how someone could kill their family for money

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Ndlovu, a former constable at Tembisa Police Station, took the stand to answer questions on the allegations levelled against her on Tuesday. 14 September. Ndlovu is facing multiple charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

She is accused of assassinating six family members and trying to kill her sister and her five children, as well as her mother. Ndlovu's intention was to collect on the insurance policies she had acquired for her family members.

Former Tembisa cop Nomia Ndlovu took the stand in her trial where she is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to , Ndlovu was in a jovial mood moments before she took the stand at the Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg. She indicated to journalists in the courthouse that she was ready to take the stand and jokingly said she even put on make-up for the occasion.

Nomia Ndlovu denies she tried to have her family killed

Ndlovu told the court that she did not try to hire a hitman to kill her sister and her sister's children. In fact, she stated that hired hitman Njabulo Kunene told her to say that she wanted them to be killed, according to Newzroom Afrika.

She went on to tell the court that the undercover cop asked her to arrange the hit.

She was answering questions related to video footage that emerged that showed Ndlovu explaining to Kunene that she wanted her sister's house to be set ablaze.

Nomia Ndlovu trends on social media as she takes the stand

South Africans watched in shock as Ndlovu took the stand on Tuesday that they took to social media to express their views on the trial and the former cop's conduct.

Many people were merely in disbelief that someone could possibly kill so many of her family members. Here is what people had to say:

@WittiesD said:

"#rosemaryndlovu actually thinks she's going to get away with this. She thinks she's smarter than the law professionals handling her court case. This is classic sociopath behaviour and she's also a psychopath."

@AbongilePH said:

"#rosemaryndlovu Uright lomama, she just wants us to think she's not normal or right in the head to run from facing her crimes. The justice system must not fail us again please."

@ThatoMabena4 said:

"This woman reminds me of a crime documentary series called Blood Relatives. How can you order a hitman to kill your own relatives, she is so heartless honestly hiring a hit man just to get insurance! #rosemaryndlovu"

@Sochar06 said:

"There's too many #rosemaryndlovu in our families net we don't know, others uses witchcraft to eliminate their family members just to claim insurances or take their inheritance..."

