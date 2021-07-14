Nokuzola Mlengana, 'Sis Ouma' bio: age, husband, cause of death, Skeem Saam

Nokuzola Mlengana, a Skeem Saam actress, passed away on 12th July 2021. On the same day, South Africa was mourning the death of author Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya. Nokuzola Mlengana from Skeem Saam's stage name was 'Sis Ouma'.

SABC1’s Skeem Saam broke the news to Mzansi via social media. In the TV show, Sis Ouma was a nosy matron working at Gauteng University. She later transfers to Turf University. Mzansi loved her character because it reminded many about their boarding school dormitories and college hostels.

Sis Ouma from Skeem Saam's biography

Nokuzola Mlengana's age was 59 years at the time of death. Where does she come from? Sis Ouma was born and raised in Port St. John's, Eastern Cape, South Africa, on 28th September 1963. The actress dropped out of school in grade 11 because of teenage pregnancy. Humiliation from society made her sell clothes and groceries to support her baby instead of returning to school.

Sis Ouma from Skeem Saam relocated from her hometown to Johannesburg in 1994. The actress was living in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg when she passed away. Skeem Saam's Sumaya Mogola (production publicist) told TshisaLIVE on Monday that Nokuzola Mlengana's age at the time she died was 59 years.

Nokuzola Mlengana's marriage and children

Nokuzola Mlengana got married in 1997 and divorced her husband in 2005. The actress went to hundreds of auditions looking for an acting job to support herself and her three children, Siyosindiswa, Ntombi, and Patience. Meanwhile, the divorce threw her into depression, but she stayed away from antidepressants.

Her eldest daughter said that Nokuzola was a great mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Meanwhile, the actress' marital status is unknown to the public. She may have remarried or stayed alone after the divorce.

Nokuzola Mlengana's career

She believed that she would be on TV someday. Nokuzola arrived at the Skeem Saam auditions late and was told that the auditions were closed. However, her faith and resilience enabled the 45-year-old Nokuzola to secure a role on the soapie in 2014 at the age of 45.

What caused Nokuzola Mlengana's death?

Nokuzola Mlengana, aka Sis Ouma, died of pneumonia. The actress was worth $150,000 despite the challenges she faced. On the other hand, Sis Ouma's husband in Skeem Saam also passed away in June 2019.

The 52-year-old Skeem Saam actor, Thema Mokoena, passed away at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. His Skeem Saam name was Ramalola. Other Skeem Saam actors Mzansi lost last year were Big Boy (April), Jazzy T. (July), and Mahuma Paul Rapetsao, aka Malome Josias (December).

Nokuzola Mlengana was not on social media. The actress had a strong bond with millions of Skeem Saam viewers even though she never met each one of them to know that Mzansi loved her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

