Mafani Gunguluza: age, husband, body measurements, career, facts, worth

Mafani Gunguluza is a South African entrepreneur and is best recognized for being Carl Niehaus ex-wife. Carl Niehaus is a former member of the ANC, Nelson Mandela's spokesperson, and once became a political prisoner after being found guilty of treason against South Africa. How well do you know Carl Niehaus' ex-spouse, Mafani Gunguluza? Keep reading to learn more about her.

Mafani Gunguluza is Carl Niehaus former wife. Photo: @coutlawradio

Source: Facebook

The businesswoman chose to stay out of the limelight after being separated from the controversial SA politician. Many details about her life remained under wraps, unlike her husband's life that was on full display during their marriage. Below is Mafani Gunguluza's biography for more information regarding her life.

Mafani Gunguluza's profile summary and bio

Full name: Mafani Gunguluza

Mafani Gunguluza Year of birth: Around 1978

Around 1978 Mafani Gunguluza's age: Around 43 years in 2021

Around 43 years in 2021 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Mafani Gunguluza's height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Body measurements: Approximately 36-27-40 inches

Approximately 36-27-40 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Separated (since 2012)

Separated (since 2012) Mafani Gunguluza’s ex-husband: Politician Carl Niehaus (from 2008 to 2012)

Politician Carl Niehaus (from 2008 to 2012) Education: Not known

Not known Known for: Being Carl Niehaus' third wife

Being Carl Niehaus' third wife Profession: Corporate executive, businesswoman

Corporate executive, businesswoman Mafani Gunguluza's Instagram: Not active

Not active Net worth: Not known

How old is Mafani Gunguluza?

Carl Niehaus' third wife is around 43 years in 2021, but she has never revealed her date of birth. Details about her family, early life and education are also not available.

Are Mafani Gunguluza and Lebo Gunguluza related?

Lebo Gunguluza is a South African business tycoon, reality TV star and Lebo Mokoena's ex-husband. It seems he only shares last names with Carl Niehaus' ex-wife since there is no record of their blood relationship.

Mafani Gunguluza's husband

The businesswoman was married to the controversial politician Carl Niehaus (pictured) from 2008 to 2012. Photo: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mafani's well-known marriage was with convicted politician Carl Niehaus, a pro-Zuma supporter. They tied the knot in September 2008, and she was his third wife. Her lobola was paid in early 2009 when Carl was facing financial troubles, but things did not work out three years into the marriage.

In a 2012 interview with Talk radio 702, Carl revealed that they had separated due to the events that had taken place in his life at the time. It is not clear if the couple had children, but Carl has a daughter called Khaya who was born in 2009. The controversial politician has not revealed his daughter’s mother.

The entrepreneur's current marital status is not known. On the other hand, Carl Niehaus has moved on and is currently linked to a young black girlfriend called Noluthando Mduli.

Carl Niehaus is currently dating Noluthando Mduli (pictured). Photo: @nolie_mdluli

Source: Twitter

Mafani Gunguluza’s career

She used to work at her former husband's company, M&C Investments Holdings. Her biography on the company's website revealed that she is also a director in several organizations and an active member of the South African Women Entrepreneurs' Forum.

Mafani Gunguluza’s net worth

Carl Niehaus' ex-spouse has not made her net worth public. It is also not clear where she works and the amount of salary she takes home monthly. On the other hand, her former husband built his net worth as a politician despite being disgraced for getting into debt because he lived a lifestyle beyond his means.

Mafani Gunguluza's life was only exposed to the public after 2008 when Carl Niehaus paid expensive lobola of around R35,000 to her family at a time when he was engulfed in debts. The businesswoman did not like the negative publicity her marriage received and decided to call it quits in less than four years. Since then, her life has remained a mystery as she chose to live away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Lady Du's bio: age, real name, boyfriend, P.O.B, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Lady Du, an upcoming Amapiano artist and DJ. She came into the limelight in 2020 after being introduced to Amapiano by Mr JazziQ.

In an earlier interview, the rising star revealed that she unsuccessfully tried to enter the South African music scene since 2012 and was on the verge of giving up.

Source: Briefly.co.za