Zodwa Wabantu is one star whose name has been marred in controversy since hitting the limelight

The controversial entertainer and reality television star always charts social media trends and headlines for all the wrong reasons

Some of her most controversial moments were when she got candid about the number of pregnancies she has terminated and being banned from performing in Malawi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zodwa Wabantu is undeniably one of the most controversial media personalities in Africa. The raunchy dancer who hit the limelight due to her skimpy outfits and candid statements always trends for the wrong reasons.

Zodwa Wabantu has a reputation for always trending for the wrong reasons. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

As the star celebrates another trip around the sun, Briefly News looks at her most controversial moments in 2022.

1. Banned from performing in Malawi

The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star was stopped from performing in Malawi because of the nature of her performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A letter from the government that made the rounds at the moment stated that the South African star was not cleared to perform in the country because her dance moves violated their moral rules. Part of the statement read:

"This Ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her body to audiences. n this regard, we write to communicate that this Ministry has not cleared Zodwa Wabantu to perform in Malawi or be part of the event in any other capacity."

2. Announcing her booking fee

As mentioned earlier, Zodwa Wabantu is the definition of controversy. The raunchy dancer had Mzansi scratching their heads when she revealed that she charges a hefty R35K to attend gigs.

The amount caused an uproar on social media as fans kept asking what services she offers to charge such a large amount. One confused peep wrote:

"There is nothing entertaining about her, these people are just drunk they'll enjoy anything."

3. Getting candid about the number of pregnancies she has terminated

Social media users had their jaws on the floor when the mother of one admitted that she has terminated 11 pregnancies. Zodwa Wabantu made these remarks during an episode of her popular reality TV show, Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored.

The controversial dancer admitted that she got pregnant because she did not use protection. She said:

“I had the abortions because I was stout and didn’t condomise. I don’t have any regrets.."

4. Accepting her ancestral calling

Just when Mzansi thought Zodwa was out of the game, she pulled a shocker that made her hog headlines for weeks when she announced that she was accepting her calling to become a sangoma. She announced the news on her social media pages.

Khuli Chana attributes his major comeback to DJ Lamiez Holworthy: "I'm blessed with a loving woman"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Khuli Chana heaped praise on his wife, DJ Lamiez Holwothy, during an interview with Maps Maponyane on the new show Mzansi Icons.

Mzansi Icons is a show that takes a closer look at some legends who have been dominating various fields, from sports and business to entertainment. Chana said his wife played a pivotal role in his major comeback after falling off.

According to TimesLIVE, Khuli Chana explained that DJ Lamiez Holworthy played a major part in the release of his comeback hit, Buyile. The rapper gave his beautiful wife flowers for always wanting the best for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News