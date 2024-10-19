Ja Morant's birthday, age, real name, biography, and career

The topic of Ja Morant's birthday has constantly raised eyebrows ever since he made his NBA debut. This is because most fans are eager to compare his age with his career achievements. Ja, whose salary is in the seven digits, has made a name for himself in the sports world in his prime. But how much do you know about him beyond the dribbles and dunks?

Ja Morant during a 2024 game at FedExForum (L). The NBA player at a 2024 media day at FedExForum (R). Photo: Justin Ford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ja Morant is an American professional basketball player widely recognised for his tenacity and athleticism. He currently plays for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. In 2020, Morant was named the league's Rookie of the Year. This article highlights lesser-known facts about the point guard that will probably even perplex his die-hard fans.

Ja Morant's profile summary

Full name Temetrius Jamel Morant Nickname Ja Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1999 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Dalzell, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Crestwood High School Height 6'2'' (188 cm) Weight 79 kg (174 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Baby mama KK Dixon Parents Jamie and Tee Morant Siblings Teniya Morant Profession NBA player Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

When is Ja Morant's birthday?

Ja Morant (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 10 August 1999 in Dalzell, South Carolina, USA. Regarding his education, the sportsman attended Crestwood High School, where he played basketball.

From 2017 to 2019, he was part of Murray State University's basketball team. In a 2024 interview during NBA Media Day, Morant declared his love and commitment to the game, saying:

Basketball is my passion and my job. I am my happiest version on the court, and a happy Ja is unstoppable.

While Morant has severally made headlines for his career accomplishments, he has had his fair share of controversies. Uncover juicy details about his personal and professional life!

His nickname is derived from his middle name

Ja Morant's full name is Temetrius Jamel Morant. As a child, his family gave him the nickname Ja, which is a shortened version of Jamel.

NBA star Ja Morant during a 2024 game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Source: Original

Ja stems from an athletic background

Morant's mom, Jamie, played basketball in high school and softball in college. His dad, Tee, once played basketball for Claflin University. Indeed, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Unfortunately, Tee Morant abandoned the sport and became a barber after his wife became pregnant with their son. He would later train his two kids, Ja and Teniya, in their backyard.

He played for the Murray State Racers men's basketball program

Despite Morant's success while playing for Crestwood High School, he remained unranked by recruiting services.

However, in 2016, Murray State's head coach offered him a scholarship after his assistant accidentally noticed Ja during a practice session. As a sophomore, he became the first player to amass 20-plus points per game for a single season.

Jamel made his NBA debut in 2019

The athlete was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft. In 2020, he earned the NBA All-Rookie First Team honor.

Ja Morant during a 2024 game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Source: Getty Images

Two years later, Morant started his first NBA All-Star Game. At the end of the season, he won the NBA Most Improved Player Award despite missing 25 games.

Ja Morant's net worth is impressive

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star is worth $50 million. This figure is a testament to his illustrious sporting career. On 2 July 2019, Ja inked a 4-year $39.6 million contract with the Grizzlies. In July 2022, he signed a five-year extension with the team.

While the agreement guarantees $193 million, the amount could go up to $231 with bonuses. As documented by EssentiallySports, the sportsman earns $12 million annually from his multi-year contract with Nike.

He is the doting father of one

Does Ja Morant have a child? This is a question many ask when looking to unravel the source of his motivation and the identity of a young girl who often graces his matches.

Ja Morant's daughter, Kaari Jaidyn, was born in 2019 from his past relationship with KK Dixon. While speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews in December 2022, the Grizzlies star revealed interesting facts about his fatherhood journey, saying:

Being a present dad is more important to me than my career. Kaari is the reason I wake up and go hard at what I do. Fatherhood is life's greatest gift.

Ja has had several run-ins with law enforcement

In March 2023, the NBA suspended Morant for eight games after an Instagram live video of him flaunting a gun in a club surfaced. The police department began investigating the matter.

NBA player Ja Morant during the second half of a game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in 2023. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Source: Getty Images

In mid-May, he also appeared in another video exhibiting the same behaviour. Jamel has also been previously accused of harassing a guard at a mall with a gun and punching a teenage opponent in a pickup game.

FAQs

Morant's personal life is often a public spectacle due to his popularity in sports. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Where does Ja Morant come from?

Ja Morant's birthplace is in South Carolina. However, he currently resides in a $3 million 13,000-square-foot mansion in Eads, Tennessee, USA.

What is Ja Morant's height?

The NBA player is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall and weighs 79 kilograms (174 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Who is Ja Morant's wife?

Jamel is presumably single. Nonetheless, from 2017 to January 2023, he was in a romantic relationship with American author and entrepreneur Kadre Dixon.

Ja Morant during a 2023 game against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Why is Ja Morant so famous?

Ja is best known as a player for his otherworldly athleticism, lightning-quick speed and out-of-the-gym bounce. Unfortunately, he has often made news of his legal woes.

This article answers the many searches for, 'When is Ja Morant's birthday?' At 25, the NBA player has raised his career ranks to become a prominent figure in the competitive sports industry. His dedication to the game is admirable.

READ ALSO: Who is Amariah Morales? Age, height, family, and biography

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Amariah Morales. The social media star started making content in late 2016, but her popularity surged in early 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Originally from South Lake Tahoe, Amariah is currently based in Florida and creates content with her long-time boyfriend, Jay Ferrer. Check the article for a comprehensive look at her bio.

Source: Briefly News