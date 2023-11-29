How old is Ja Morant's daughter Kaari? Everything about her

Ja Morant's daughter, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, is a celebrity kid from the United States of America. Her dad is an American basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Kaari enjoys her fair share of publicity, unlike celebrity kids shielded from the limelight. How old is Ja Morant's daughter Kaari?

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies with his daughter, Kaari. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Kaari Morant hails from Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Her dad has enjoyed a successful sports career and bagged several awards, including the 2022 All-NBA Second Team in the NBA, Most Improved Player (2022) and the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. Kaari’s bio expounds all you have wanted to know about her.

Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s profile summary

Full name Kaari Jaidyn Morant Gender Female Date of birth 7 August 2019 Age 4 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 3’3” Height in centimetres 100 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Temetrius Jamel Ja Morant Mother KK Dixon

How old is Ja Morant's daughter Kaari?

Kaari Morant’s age is four years as of 2023, as she was born in 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. She is an American national of African-American descent. She celebrates her birthday on 7 August every year. Kaari’s parents announced her arrival on 17 September 2019 by sharing her photos on social media.

Ja Morant Grizzlies with his daughter, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum on December 31, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s parents

Her mother is KK Dixon, while her dad is Temetrius Jamel Ja Morant. Kaari’s father, Ja Morant (aged 24 years old as of 2023), was born to Tee and Jamie Morant. His mom, Jamie, was a point guard in high school and a softball player in college, while his dad played basketball for Claflin University.

The celebrity kid's dad started his college career playing for the Murray State Racers men's basketball in 2017 until he was picked 2nd overall by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA draft. Below are some awards Ja Morant has bagged in his basketball career.

OVC All-Newcomer Team (2018)

OVC Tournament MVP (2019)

2× First-team All-OVC (2018, 2019)

OVC Player of the Year (2019)

NCAA season assists leader (2019)

Lute Olson Award (2019)

Bob Cousy Award (2019)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2020)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2020)

All-NBA Second Team (2022)

NBA Most Improved Player (2022)

2× NBA All-Star (2022, 2023)

Kaari's mother, Kadre Dixon, known as KK Dixon, studied at Fisk University and used to play college basketball and volleyball. KK Dixon (born in August 1999) was raised in Arkansas, United States. Her parents are DeShannon Dixon and Christal Dixon. She has a brother named Tyrik Dixon and a sister, Braylee Dixon.

KK Dixon is a successful entrepreneur and author. She is the founder and CEO of Dixon Brands LLC. The author has published a children’s book titled Kaari and Kree’s Ultimate Colouring and Activity Book.

How did Ja Morant and KK Dixon meet?

The duo first met as college freshmen. At that time, the NBA player attended Murray State University in Kentucky. Their relationship surfaced online in 2018 after KK Dixon shared a picture of them on Instagram. However, their relationship did not last long, as they went their separate ways in 2019.

Who is Ja Morant's best friend?

The NBA player’s close friend is Davonte Pack. Like Morant, Davonte is a native of Sumter, S.C., and graduated from high school in 2017. The duo played AAU basketball for the South Carolina Hornets alongside current Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

How is Niya Morant related to Ja?

Niya Morant sitting and holding a basketball (L), and Ja Morant (R) in a grey outfit. Photo: @niyamorant, @jamorant on Instagram

Source: UGC

The Memphis Grizzlies NBA player is a brother to Niya Morant. His sister also has an affinity for basketball and played for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. Ja Morant’s younger sister attended Hillcrest Middle School in Dalzell, South Carolina.

Kaari Morant’s social media

The young celebrity kid has an active Instagram account. She boasts over 201,000 followers as of 29 November 2023.

How old is Ja Morant's daughter Kaari? She is four years old as of 2023, as she was born on 7 August 2019. The celebrity kid’s father is a professional basketsball player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

