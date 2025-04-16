South African actress Rosemary Zimu has joined the mommy club, announcing the arrival of her baby on her 32nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post

Rosemary Zimu and her husband, Isaac Mnguni, welcomed their bundle of joy after the actress opened up about her initial pregnancy shock and the gratitude she now feels

Celebrities and fans flooded her social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating her new journey into motherhood

South African actress Rosemary Zimu is the latest celebrity to join the mommy club. The star announced her bundle of joy's arrival with a sweet post on her birthday.

Rosemary Zimu has announced her baby's arrival. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Rosemary Zimu and hubby welcome baby

Halala! Congratulations are in order for talented actress Rosemary Zimu and her husband, Isaac Mnguni, who welcomed a new addition to their family. The Happiness Is A Four Letter Word star who announced her pregnancy with a stunning Batswadi Magazine cover in February shared the good news on her Instagram page.

Zimu previously stated that she initially panicked when she found out she was pregnant because it was not part of her plan. She got candid about how the feeling subsided after praying about it. She said:

"I had my life planned out—career first, marriage next, and children after 35. Finding out I was pregnant turned my world upside down, but once I prayed, gratitude washed over me. This is the most beautiful season of my life."

Taking to her Instagram page on her 32nd birthday, Rosemary thanked God for trusting her with her baby. She wrote:

"+1 …..God, who am I that You trust me with such a great gift? The greatest gift of all 🥹… Uyaphila! Happy birthday to me 🤍"

Fans congratulate Rosemary Zimu on her new journey

Social media users, including celebrities, flooded the actress' timeline with heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulatory messages. Many said the star is going to be the best mother.

@znombona said:

"Happy birthday and congratulations my love ❤️😍"

@katlegodankeofficial wrote:

"Happy birthday indeed beautiful, 😘❤️ blessings to your family. 🙏🏽"

@dineomoeketsi commented:

"Happy, happy, happy birthday, beautiful and congratulations to you & Zac 💐💐💐"

@gail_mabalane added:

"Happy Birthday, gorgeous!!! 🥳 Congratulations Mom & Dad!!! 🥂🎉"

@kaybikitsha_ said:

"Congratulations, mommy😘❤️ May the goodness of God cover you and your family ❤️"

Rosemary Zimu celebrated her 32nd birthday with a special announcement. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

4 SA celebs showing off their baby bumps

Several celebrities announced their pregnancies recently. South African power couple Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly have been sharing stunning maternity photos after taking Mzansi by storm with the pregnancy announcement.

Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni also shook Mzansi with her lovely pregnancy announcement and gender reveal. The star who tied the knot recently said she was excited to announce her pregnancy because she could not hold it in anymore.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow is also expecting a baby girl. The beauty queen turned heads with pictures from her Delft-themed baby shower on social media.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane also announced that she was expecting her second baby.

Priddy Ugly shares cryptic post about black families

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that following the announcement of his second child, South African rapper Priddy Ugly sent a cryptic tweet about issues affecting black families.

The 33-year-old hitmaker backed his own family in a tweet addressing criticism, yet he did not directly respond to a specific comment about the issue.

Source: Briefly News