Demi-Leigh Tebow celebrated her baby shower with a stunning Delft-themed event, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post about the upcoming arrival of her baby girl

Fans reacted with love and admiration, praising the support surrounding the Tebow family and expressing excitement for the new addition

The supermodel expressed gratitude for her friends and family, who made the shower memorable and celebrated her daughter’s future with heartfelt messages

It's wedding and baby season for Mzansi's former Miss South Africas. From Zozibini Tunzi and Natasha Joubert's fairytale weddings to Tamaryn Green's baby shower. Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow also gave Mzansi a sneak peek of her baby shower.

Demi-Leigh Tebow gave fans a glimpse of her baby shower. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Gotham/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Inside Demi-Leigh Tebow's baby shower

No expenses were spared for Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow's baby shower. The supermodel made headlines when she announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Tim Tebow.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom-to-be, who is expecting a baby girl, gave Mzansi a glimpse of her Delft-themed baby shower. She also thanked her family and friends for their love and support. She wrote:

"Feeling so grateful for all the people in our lives who have surrounded us with love, prayer, and joy during this sweet season. Our baby girl is already loved by so many, and knowing that we have a village of friends and family lifting her up brings us comfort as we look forward to meeting her soon. 🥹

"The biggest thank you to my amazing friends for hosting the most beautiful Delft-inspired shower. It was like a little glimpse of home 🫶🏼. I hope our baby girl grows up loving tea parties, Delft pottery, and pink peonies (just like her mama.) 🤭🌸🫖🩵"

Fans react to Demi-Leigh's sweet post

Social media users shared heartfelt reactions to Demi-Leigh's post. Many noted that the Tebow baby is already so loved by the couple's family and friends.

@africology_sa said:

"So incredibly Beautiful! You are glowing, Mama! 😍🤍🌺✨"

@spoonycakes.jax commented:

"Baby girl Tebow is already surrounded by so much love 💗 she’s will go on do great things like her parents."

@werner_wessels added:

"Both you and baby girl are wrapped up in a beautiful bow, my Dems!🎀🎀🎀"

@joanlottering said:

"Wow! This is awesome! So beautiful! You are blessed!❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥"

@sheila_4102 wrote:

"So beautiful 💖🎀God is good 🙏God will protect you and baby during your journey being a first time mommy. You and Tim are going to be one of the most loving, amazing, caring, compassionate first-time parents."

@mcphail_melissa said:

"Beautiful mother-to-be whose heart belongs to God, her beloved husband, and baby daughter Tebow ❤️"

Former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Tebow posted stunning pictures from her baby shower. Image: Alex Menendez

Source: Getty Images

