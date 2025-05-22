Content creator @deemphow.phow.2025 shared her inspiring journey from being the first in her family to graduate in 2019 to becoming a proud uniformed member of the SANDF

The video shows her progression from working as a logistics intern to joining the SANDF in 2022, studying military logistics in Cape Town, and signing her contract

Social media users were moved by her determination and hard work, with many praising her for inspiring young people in her neighbourhood to dream big

A local woman shared a video showing her personal success story. Images: @deemphow.phow.2025

Source: Facebook

A young woman has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing her incredible journey from graduation to military success in a video that proves dreams do come true with hard work and determination. Content creator @deemphow.phow.2025 posted the inspiring clip in mid-May, taking viewers through every step of her remarkable transformation over the past six years.

The video begins with a proud moment from 2019 when she graduated, becoming the first person in her family to achieve this milestone. After graduation, she secured an internship in the logistics industry, and the video shows her working diligently at her computer, learning the ropes of her chosen field.

In 2022, she made a bold decision, joining the South African National Defence Force. Her commitment to excellence led her to Cape Town in 2023, where she attended the School of Logistics to learn about military logistics operations.

By 2024, all her hard work paid off when she signed her contract as a qualified supply support personnel. Now in 2025, she stands tall as a proud uniformed member of the SANDF, wearing her blue beret with honour.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SANDF logistics challenges and opportunities

Her specialisation in military logistics comes at a time when the SANDF faces significant challenges in this area. The military currently operates in both the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique, making efficient logistics crucial for successful operations.

However, experts have highlighted various problems, including fuel supply issues, infrastructure maintenance challenges, and the need for better contingency planning.

These challenges also represent opportunities for skilled logistics personnel like her to make a real difference in improving the SANDF's operational effectiveness. Her civilian internship experience, combined with military training, positions her well to contribute to solving these complex logistical problems.

A woman in the SANDF shared a video showing how she eventually reached success in her field. Images: @deemphow.phow.2025

Source: Facebook

Inspiring the next generation

The video resonated deeply with viewers who saw her story as proof that persistence and hard work do pay off.

@Paseka Mohapanele Selelo celebrated:

"That's my girl❤️🫂🙏"

@Dorcas Makhopa connected:

"Logistics in the SANDF? My son did the same course."

@Ntombizodwa L. Mathonsii praised:

"The only sister who inspires me in our neighbourhood, sis Dimphow 🥹🫶"

@Mpume Lelo II inquired:

"Which course did you study?"

@Norah Bridgette Chauke applauded:

"Beautiful and outstanding success 👏🙌❤️"

