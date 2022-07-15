A gorgeous Mzansi woman decided to take on the male-dominated construction industry head-on by opening a business

Maanda Livhuwani has a qualification in civil engineering and was motivated to prove that women have a place in the construction world

While some got a little salty about her accomplishments, others were there to cheer sis on and show support

Mzansi women are rising, and they are breaking every patriarchal-driven gender stereotype as they do it. An inspiring young civil engineering graduate opened a construction company despite knowing she was about to go head to head within a male-dominated industry.

Briefly News had the honour of sharing Maanda Livhuwani's inspiring story of breaking gender stigmas in the construction game. Image: Supplied

Source: Facebook

The construction industry has been seen as a place for men for many years. However, women are stepping up and proving that they too are capable and able to contribute to the industry in an valuable way.

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Maanda Livhuwani, a proudly Venda woman who opened a construction business after completing her civil engineering qualification back in 2020.

Maanda has a passion for the construction industry and was never deterred by the gender-based stigma claiming it is not a place for women. Instead, she let it motivate her to prove that women are just as capable as men.

“What drove me to the male dominated industry is that I always believed that nothing is impossible and nothing is designated only for males, I always inspired myself.”

She prides herself in the standard of her work, which often has people claiming young women are not capable of such. Yes, babes, show them!

Maanda’s confidence and inspiring story had some a little shook

While Maanda’s story is undoubtedly inspiring, it had some shaking in their boots. Being this confident in a male-dominated industry comes with some hard knocks, but none that Maanda can’t handle!

Aside from the haters, there were a lot of wonderful comments too. Take a look:

Hlenghleng NaGambu said:

“Wooow”

Nonhlanhla Zikode said:

“You GO MY GIRL❗❗❗”

Andyras Andy Malothani said:

“Good work others are busy wasting their time showing their half-naked body on TikTok...”

Sassy construction worker hun ready to get the bread, SA loving the work suit: "Lady ka overall hleng"

In related news, Briefly News reported that the females of Mzansi are doing their bit to mark the global occasion.

Celebrated on 8 March every year, International Women's Day (IWD) uses several missions to help forge a more gender-inclusive society in which women's achievements are celebrated and given greater visibility.

Civil society, lobby and feminist groups also advocate for a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination against women. The mission of IWD is to raise awareness about issues impacting women's equality while taking a firm stance against inequality and highlighting gains.

