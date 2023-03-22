A man from Dubai flaunted his riches in a TikTok video that made people beg him for some of his money

The man was in what looked like an apartment that was filled with banknotes everywhere - his floor was barely visible

The TikTok video went viral and got more than 20 million views from netizens across the world

One man, @kaif.dubai, posted a TikTok video of his cold hard cash that left envious on the social media platform. His apartment in Dubai was filled with banknotes on the table, cupboards, floor, etc.

The gent teased viewers with the eight seconds clip and made it look like he would throw the money outside the window.

Video of man flaunting his money goes viral

The video went viral with over 20 million views, and the countless banknotes in the room shocked people. The guy dedicated his whole TikTok page to posting clips showing banknotes in different currencies.

Watch the TikTok video of the rich Dubai man below:

Reactions from netizens to the Dubai man's wealth

Some people were not shy to ask for a handout, and other offered to work for him in the comments section.

@Vinchenzo posted:

"Manchester City's accountants' office in Dubai."

@user2083471705022 asked:

"Just give me one bundle sir."

@matankimatanki said:

"Can I come to help you to pack it?"

@chinazamuodiaju stated:

"Please help me with some money."

@wendyzheart21 suggested:

"Please don't allow the devil to enter your heart. Money is nothing, this life is nothing try to understand close your eyes and accept your plate."

@marceloktb2 stated:

"Come to Africa, bro, if you need to spend your money."

@bhimsenthapa816

"Don't throw outside please invest in me, I'm poor."

