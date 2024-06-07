South Africans shared their thoughts on Showmax's newly-released series, Empini

With just a few episodes in, Mzansi seemingly concluded that the show did not meet their expectations

Briefly News spoke to Nambitha Ben-Mazwi about her role and the challenges she faced

South Africans gave their thoughts on Showmax's 'Empini'.

Source: Twitter

Eish, it seems not everyone is feeling Showmax's latest release, Empini. The show has only been out for a month, and Mzansi has concluded that it wasn't worth the hype.

Mzansi reacts to Empini

As Showmax continues to roll out weekly episodes for its latest series, Empini, Mzansi weighed in on the action-packed show.

The series features leads, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Ndoni Themba) and Siyabonga Thwala (Khaya Bhodoza), and is a 52-episode show set in the world of the private security industry.

Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald shared his reaction to the series, saying he wasn't impressed and felt that there was something missing, thus sparking several unsatisfactory reviews from other netizens:

MissTinah_M could relate:

"I thought I was the only one. I'm honestly not getting the storyline. It's not captivating. Something is definitely missing."

JoshuaDladla said:

"I also gave it a chance, and I’m tired. It's as though it’s a white person's point of view about black life. What was that episode of the late 80s with a gun silencer? Please, man."

FlakeyWhistle96 wrote:

"I only watched the first Thursday and never looked back. They failed to hook me, so I doubt I will ever go back to watching."

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi gets candid about her character

Having previously spoken to Briefly News about Empini, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared more details about her character and what fans can expect from Ndoni Themba:

"She doesn't shy down; she knows who she is, what her mission is, and that she's good at it. She just doesn't get intimidated by all these big men. She's a sharpshooter.

The Savage Beauty star went on to reveal a huge challenge she faced while shooting the series:

"I foresee the mental being challenged because playing roles that represent a character who has mental health problems, you've got to always keep yourself in check.

"De-rolling out of character is critically important so you don't get stuck in it, especially when shooting six-day weeks and being on set every day. It's very easy to lose yourself in that role and forget who you are."

"My only challenge is keeping my mental health intact and not getting lost in her [Ndoni's] mental health issues."

