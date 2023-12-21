Actor and TV director Kagiso Modupe shared a heartwarming video of him and his family welcoming their third child home

Kagiso and Liza Modupe are parents to three children now with the addition of their son Paballo yaBakwena Modupe

The baby was born on 3 December, and Liza got candid about her and her husband's sacrifices to have a third baby

Kagiso Modupe and his wife, Liza Modupe, opened up about the journey of having a third baby. Image: @kagisoyabakwena

Source: Instagram

Christmas came early for the Modupes, who have a new addition to their family. Actor and TV director Kagiso Modupe shared a heartwarming video clip of him and his family welcoming their son home.

Kagiso shares video of son's homecoming

Kagiso Modupe and his wife, Liza Modupe, gave birth to a baby boy on 3 December. They welcomed him home almost a week later, and they performed a little family tradition. Upon entry, their son, Paballo yaBakwena Modupe, had to be welcomed by Kagiso, who recited their family clan names.

The couple is now parents to three children, as they have two daughters together.

Kagiso said in his Instagram post, that this was one of his priceless moments for 2023.

"Priceless moments of my 2023. Welcome Home Paballo yaBakwena Modupe. My son."

Liza gets candid on the birth of her son

In awe over her growing family, which now consists of a son, Liza got candid about her and her husband's sacrifices to have a third baby.

"If someone told me 2 years ago that I was gonna be a mother again, I would have laughed at their face. Even when Kagiso and I first had the conversation, I was convinced he was a bit crazy. Marriage is a lot of hard work and comprises sacrifices and communication, amongst other things. There was a lot of communication and sacrifice around this little human, and I look back now and thank God that I made this sacrifice and gave my husband the gift of a son. I look at this human and still can’t believe he is OURS. He doesn’t realize it yet, but he is surrounded by so much love, and his sisters can’t wait to spoil him rotten. Our blessing."

See her post below:

