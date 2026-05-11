A viral post about Hermanus' origins in the Western Cape has drawn attention to a story linking Dutch teacher Hermanus Pieters and elephant trails to the founding of the town

It explains how early settlement developed after Pieters reportedly discovered fertile land and water, with the area later growing into a structured town

Social media users debated the story, with some enjoying the historical angle and others questioning how much is fact versus folklore

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A viral historical explanation about the origins of Hermanus in the Western Cape has sparked conversation online, blending folklore, early settlement history, and unusual founding stories.

The visual on the left showed the view of Hermanus. Image: Tusk & Tyre

Source: TikTok

A post shared by Tusk & Tyre on 9 May 2026, outlines how the town of Hermanus is said to have developed from the journeys of Hermanus Pieters, a Dutch school teacher who settled in the Cape in 1815. According to the account, Pieters travelled through the region and followed an elephant trail through a valley, eventually discovering a freshwater spring, fertile grazing land, and a sheltered bay. These conditions reportedly encouraged him to return each summer, and over time, more settlers followed, slowly forming a growing community in the area.

The post further explains that by 1857, the first permanent family had settled there, and by 1891, the developing town already had key institutions such as schools, churches, and a hotel. The settlement was initially called Hermanuspietersfontein, a name that reflected its founder. However, due to its length, it was later shortened by a postmaster, eventually becoming Hermanus.

Post reveals lesser-known Hermanus origin story

The town officially received municipal status in 1904, cementing its place as one of the Western Cape’s well-known coastal towns. Today, Hermanus is widely recognised for its whale-watching tourism and scenic coastline, but this viral post by Tusk & Tyre has drawn attention back to its lesser-known origin story.

Social media users found the story fascinating, appreciating the blend of human settlement and natural exploration involving elephants. Others questioned the accuracy of the tale, suggesting that parts of it may be more legend than documented history.

The visual on the left captured the drone view of the ocean in Hermanus. Image: Tusk & Tyre overlanding

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi shared their thoughts of the myth

Miemie Pi commented:

“Olof Bergh was a 17th-century explorer, while Hermanus Pieters discovered the freshwater springs that later became Hermanus.”

Njongo Faleni joked:

“The only town with a railway station without railway lines because sheep were going to be stolen to Cape Town. 😅”

Seller Goods questioned:

“You sure Hermanus was the first there? My people were not there already?”

Hemingway's Bookshop Hermanus, commented:

“Hermanus Pieters and those elephants created something truly special, a beautiful town with rich history.”

Lorrainne Tewitz wrote:

“I love learning about the unique histories of different towns. This story about Hermanus is captivating.”

Shiloh Noone commented:

“Elephants always find a paradise.”

Debbra Lyn remarked:

“Imagine how beautiful it must have been all those years ago before development.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to myths

Source: Briefly News