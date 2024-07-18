The African National Congress refused former president and suspended member Jacob Zuma's request to publicise his hearing

Msholozi, who is also the president of the official opposition, the MK Party, was set to appear during his disciplinary hearing, which has been postponed

South Africans discussed the impact of the senior ANC member facing the charges of publicly supporting the MK Party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa

Jacob Zuma's hearing was pushed to 23 July 2024. Image: @DuduZumaSambudla/X and @MkhontoweSizwex/X

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress postponed its hearing for suspended member Jacob Zuma and also refused his request to make the proceedings public.

ANC postpones Jacob Zuma's disciplinary

According to TimesLIVE, Zuma did not attend the physical hearing as he wanted them to be made public. Zuma was set to appear before the ANC after he was suspended. He faces the charge of publicly supporting the MK Party, which he is the president of.

Zuma's representative, the ANC's former Parliamentary Chief Whip Tony Yengeni, said Zuma preferred a physical meeting. The party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said Zuma reasoned that the hearings should be public for the sake of transparency and accountability. The ANC postponed the hearing to 23 July 2024 and insisted that it would be virtual and private.

South Africans have different views on case

Netizens on Facebook had different perspectives on the case; some believed he was justified and others opposed him.

Netizens supported him

Tony Davis asked:

"If Zuma has abandoned the ANC to lead the MKP, why is the ANC bothering? Why is he termed as still a member of the ANC?"

Thubelihle Zulu AF Khumalo said:

"Zuma is a member of the ANC. He believes in the party but just not the leadership. That is home for him."

Siyabonga Ka Nobhijela said:

"Jacob Zuma is a political beast, though."

Netizen oppose Zuma

Ditiro Seerane asked:

"Why does Zuma want to set the agenda for the ANC while he ditched them for the MK Party?"

Emmanuel Motsie said:

"Maybe he realised that they are too soft on him. After the damage that he put his party through, he still wants to have his own way."

MD Kwena said:

"The ANC needs to be harsh on him and fire him."

Zuma rejects invite to the opening of Parliament

Similarly, Briefly News wrote that Zuma rejected the invitation he received to attend Cyril Ramapjosa's opening of Parliament.

Ramaphosa will open Parliament on 18 July, a month after the 2024 General Election.

Source: Briefly News