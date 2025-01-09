President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on Jacob Zuma's latest attempt to be reinstated as an ANC member

The MK Party leader wants the ANC to reinstate him before 31 January 2025 or risk facing legal action

South Africans were split with their reactions, as some supported JZ while others backed Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ANC followed due process when expelling Jacob Zuma, contrary to the MK Party leader's comments. Rodger Bosch/ Elias Mbuwane

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the African National Congress (ANC) followed due process when it opted to expel Jacob Zuma.

The former party president was suspended in January 2024 after forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and was officially expelled as a member on 29 July 2024.

The MK Party leader has now demanded that he be reinstated as a member of the ANC, threatening legal action against the party if they don’t comply by 31 January 2025.

Ramaphosa comments on Zuma’s expulsion

Speaking to journalists in Cape Town on Wednesday, 9 January, Ramaphosa addressed Zuma’s latest attempt to be reinstated.

While he admitted that he had not seen the letter challenging his expulsion from the ANC, he confirmed that the proper processes were followed.

“Disciplinary processes in the ANC have been conducted, done and dusted.

“I have not seen the letter but all I can say is that we’ve followed due process, and the Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has been absolutely proper and correct in the way that he has led the interpretation and execution of our constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

His statement was in response to Zuma’s legal team’s claims that Msholozi’s expulsion was “illegal and/or in breach of both the ANC constitution and/or the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”

Zuma’s legal team also alleged that Mbalula interfered with the disciplinary process.

What you need to know about Zuma's expulsion

Zuma has been suspended by the ANC for openly supporting the MK Party

Zuma has been expelled from the ANC for collaborating with the MK Party

Zuma has confirmed that he will appeal his expulsion from the ruling party

Mbalula is fed up with Zuma after his latest attempt to be reinstated as an ANC member

South Africans have mixed reactions

Social media users are split on their thoughts about the situation, with some supporting Zuma and others supporting the ANC’s decision.

Dominic Jammer said:

“Guys, the ANC is in Zuma’s blood no matter what. The ANC is a democratic political platform. We are powerful now. 113th, that's progress.”

Janny Magana added:

“I’d rather vote for President Zuma than this agent🙄.”

Xolisa Daniel Hlanga asked:

“I think Zuma will be a problem even when he is in his grave. How can you fight to be in two parties at the same time.”

Jabulani Roy said:

“Dankie President Cyril Ramaphosa. You are the man.”

Mxolisi Sbonelo Ntuli stated:

“I hope to understand Zuma's plan regarding this ANC membership. Even though we see Zuma as a crazy person, there is something about this😂.”

Vusi Mhlongo exclaimed:

“Thanks, Mr President, for clarifying this issue so we can all focus on our lives.”

Kamo Jeremy said:

“Zuma must accept the fact that he is no longer an ANC member.”

Zuma fights to be reinstated into ANC

In a related article, Zuma demanded that the ANC reinstate him as a member of the party.

Briefly News reported that Zuma's lawyers issued a letter of demand to the party on 8 January 2025.

In the letter, they demanded that the ANC reinstate him before 31 January 2025 or face legal action.

