Cassper Nyovest released the first teaser for the new season of The Braai Master on social media for fans to catch a sneak peek

The rapper promises the show will have "a brand new location, brand new guest list, and a better braai menu; and of course, a brand new host"

Fans are weighing in on the teaser and picking up on subtle shade towards the previous host of the show, rapper AKA

Cassper Nyovest fans have been waiting patiently for a peek into his new show, The Braai Master. The rapper released a 30-second teaser for the upcoming second season for excited fans to see.

Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The show is set to premiere on 8 September and in the video, Nyovest promises fans:

“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.”

The video teases a star-studded guest list including names such as media personality Somizi Mhlongo, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, comedian Mpho Pops, influencer Mihlali Ndamase, and actor Presley Cheweneyagae.

Through the excitement of it all, fans couldn't help but pick up on possible hints of shade thrown by the Doc Shebeleza rapper's promise for a 'better braai menu', with comments like:

@Siya_Tshabalala even commented:

"Damn Cassper has Miss Universe when AKA had Moozlie"

Cassper releases this video confirming this season shortly after AKA's legal team served SABC with a cease and desist letter claiming that the rapper owns 50% entitlement to the show and as joint copywriter owner he should receive all proceeds from the show, reports TimesLive.

