A lady recently impressed social media users after baking a throne-like cake to celebrate her dad

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the lady could be seen cutting the cake which many would mistake for a real chair

Many who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the video noted that it looks magnificently royal

A Nigerian lady has wowed social media users after baking a beautiful throne-like cake to celebrate her dad, Igwe Okafor’s 25th year as a king in Okpuno, Anambra state.

In the video that was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady could be seen cutting the cake to serve guests.

The throne-like cake wowed many people on social media. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The cake was made in such a way that people who aren't told that it's not a chair wouldn't know that it's an edible item.

Who is the baker?

Briefly News couldn't get details about the baker as @instablog9ja didn't share more details in the caption of the video.

Social media users are wowed

Nigerians on social media were impressed and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, comedian @taaooma said:

"Ah shu be looking for chair here now and Goan mistakenly think it’s a free chair."

@arianagreyc wrote:

"Omo I go just loose guard sit down ontop."

@ticokitchen_culinaryschool said:

"Pls they should tag the vendor that made the cake and give her credit …..this is so beautiful she deserves her credit."

@chef_mike_sauce commented:

"The cake is magnificently royal, but cutting it with disrespect is completely unacceptable."

@p_atuchukwu said:

"Please oh don't go and send this to Ejiro to bake oh kindly ask the lady for the cake baker information."

'What in the cake': Lady shares startling pics of her order vs what she got, Mzansi wilding

In more cake-related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi could not have been prepared for the unfortunate yet hilarious setback that befell one woman on social media, who happily shared pics of the untenable disaster online.

The Twitter user, @ThandoMfundisi, who turned heads as a Miss SA 2018 top 5 contestant, had heads turning for very different reasons on Friday.

Taking to social media, she posted a mini thread for her followers. The tweet read:

"Guys I need someone who has cakes already made in Cape Town for a baby shower tomorrow cus lo wenze ikaka. WHAT I ORDERED, you’re not ready for what I got."

Judging from the pics, the cake was an epic fail, looking more like something out of a horror movie than an edible dessert.

The tweet garnered more than 3 500 likes, close to 2 000 retweets and a massive 300 plus comments.

Saffas not impressed, not even a little

Briefly News was there for it too, sorting through the reactions to bring Mzansi some of the wildest remarks we could find. It's safe to say the cake-maker was mercilessly blasted.

@Ph3hello_Mo jibed:

"You're brave. You drove with that thing in the seat? Gao tshabe gore etlao tswara poho?"

@LadlokovaAphiwe blasted:

"The teddy bear looks like sweet potatoes. I wonder what was her thought process when she was finishing up the cake."

@sirboring_26 reacted:

"That cake doesn't look so bad. The baker got the photo for the design from Rasta."

@AyandaDlamini_ added:

"Yoh some people are disrespectful! How you gon do your customers like that?!"

