Fraud Examiner Testifies That Duduzile Zuma’s Texts Incited Fear

uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament and daughter of Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is on trial

She appeared before the Durban High Court, where the trial into her involvement in the July 2021 Unrest unfolded

A fraud examiner from a forensics company testified that Zuma-Sambudla's posts did not quell public fears

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is on trial. Image: @MkhontoweSizwex

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Fraud examiner Sarah-Jane Trent accused Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest.

According to News24, Trent was testifying on 11 November 2025 before the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma-Sambudla is on trial for her alleged involvement in the July 2021 unrest. Trent said that she laid charges against Zuma-Sambudla for her tweets during the unrest.

Trent testifies against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Trent testified that she believed that the tweets incited violence and were extreme. Trent said that as a leader, Zuma-Sambudla has many followers who look up to her for leadership. More than 30 videos were submitted for the proceedings. In one of these videos, which was shared on 9 July 2021, Zuma-Sambudla tweeted a video with the caption "Mooi Plazaq, we see you. #FreeJacobZuma."

Trent remarked that on 9 July 2021, Zuma-Sambudla called for a shutdown of the KwaZulu-Natal province. She downloaded some of the videos to be used as evidence and opened a case against Zuma-Sambudla.

What happened in July 2021?

Riots broke out in parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It's believed that the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court spurred the protests. Scores of shops, retail outlets, supermarkets, and small businesses were looted. Businesses lost over R100 million.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's trial

Zuma-Sambudla came under fire after her tweets surfaced on social media. She later deleted the account. However, she was charged, and she handed herself over to the police. She was released on warning, and her trial began on 10 November. The Jacob Zuma Foundation slammed the case and called it the renewed abuse of state power.

On the first day, the state alleged that 164 WhatsApp groups were used to coordinate the July unrest. Limpopo's principal head of the Hawks, Brigadier Gopaul Govender, testified that various social media platforms were used to direct and orchestrate the events that caused the unrest to spiral into violence.

Govender added that some of the groups were created before the unrest. Eight of the groups were identified as the main ones responsible for providing leadership, direction, and encouragement to loot.

