Toiletries Haul: Young Woman Shows Off R2600 Worth of Items From Various Stores

A woman took to TikTok to share the items she bought to include in her toiletries haul

The stores she visited were Clicks, Edgars, Truworths, and a shop the woman referred to as a MimiQ dupe

While the items were toiletries, other products she bought included a can of air freshener and effervescent tablets

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman spent nearly R2600 at various stores for her toiletries haul. Images: @imported_kokoa

Source: Instagram

A young woman spent over R2600 on toiletry items she bought from four stores.

Selma Petrus took to her TikTok account (@imported_kokoa) to share a series of pictures of all the products she bought in Bloemfontein from Truworths, Edgars, Clicks, and a store she called a MimiQ dupe after forgetting its name.

Truworths and Edgars for the win

Starting with Truworths, Selma bought a flower-scented perfume for R280 and a R300 bottle of Office London perfume that she said smelled expensive. While at Edgars, she got herself more perfume (costing R250) and a small tube of lip gloss for R30, which received a low rating. She explained:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"It evaporates from my lips too quickly, leaving it dry."

From both stores, Selma spent R860.

The young woman provided the prices of the items she purchased from Truworths and Edgars for her toiletries haul. Images: @imported_kokoa

Source: TikTok

The woman spent the most money at Clicks

Clicks was next on Selma's list. While at the store, she spent R1273 on scented body lotion, a 750ml bottle of body wash, two bottles of shower gel on special, underarms, a deep-cleansing face wash, sanitary towels on a three-for-two special, Epimax crea, and glycerine soap.

The young lady also shopped in the beauty department and bought hairstyling mousse for her curly wig, a moisturiser for sensitive and oily skin, more lip gloss, a tube of primer, and a cream blush. Other items she bought from Clicks included feminine wipes, a can of air freshener, and effervescent tablets.

Describing the reason for the last purchase, Selma said:

"I like to have it around as a sinus girly. It's good for a wet cough."

The young woman's items included a can of air freshener and cream blush from Clicks. Images: @imported_kokoa

Source: TikTok

Makeup goodies added to the list

Finally, Selma shared what she bought from the last store. Spending R525 there, she said:

"I honestly don't remember the name of this shop, but it's similar to MimiQ located in China City, Bloemfontein."

Selma spent most of her money on makeup, including a makeup bag, mirror, brushes, eyeshadow palettes, and faux eyelashes. Unsurprisingly, she also bought another tube of lip gloss. Steering away from makeup, she added a phone holder to place on her windscreen and a glass cup and straw to her list of items.

The young lady shared some makeup products she bought from the unnamed store. Images: @imported_kokoa

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her Clicks haul

Briefly News previously reported about a woman who plugged South Africans with a Clicks haul.

In the TikTok picture post, @sanelikh bought jumbo roller towels, CLA soft gels, Wellvitta sleep support, family wipes and perfume, to name a few. Most of the products were for her skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News