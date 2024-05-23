A lady on TikTok shared good quality makeup from Clicks for the girlies on a budget

There are foundations, concealers, powders, highlighters and a fixing spray.

A woman on TikTok shared detailed information about affordable makeup found at Clicks. Image: @simamkelecele0

No to gatekeeping

Cele went into detail about some of her affordable makeup products from Clicks. She mentioned which products work best on which skins and when to use a certain product.

She also went on to place prices of each product on her video making sure not to gatekeep anything from Mzansi:

“My girlies, Clicks is out new bestie.”

Watch the video below:

Budget friendly makeup

Cele listed all of the products she swore by:

Smudge BB Cream in medium- R74.99

“If you have a dry skin, I would definitely recommend this as your foundation.”

Smudge full coverage foundation 30ml-R75.99

“This foundation hunny is my personal favourite. It really stays for 12hrs.”

Smudge Matte Finish Stick-R75.99

“So this babe right here helps when you are going through it with your skincare. Those pimple marks will just disappear.”

Smudge perfecting concealer-R53.99

“This concealer is for your under eyes. It’s amazing, try it out guys and thank me later.”

Smudge banana powder-R89.99

“This is the only powder that works for me at the moment, I love it.”

Smudge pressed powder-R78.99

“It was my first time seeing this one and I think it’s really good for pros in the making.”

Smudge highlighter-R64.99

“My baby. I am obsessed always, really.”

Smudge highlight and glow palette-R89.99

“This one I have never used it before but next time I’ll get it for sure.”

Smudge fixing spray-R73.99

“This fixing spray is one of the best sprays that I have ever used.”

Social media users agreed with Sima and commented on her TikTok post:

@MaNtsako made it known that:

“My favourite brand.”

@Nikitanaidoo21 agreed that the products are flawless:

“I have to agree with you. These products are amazing.”

@Zee Lapresh confessed to using one of the listed products:

“My fighter that foundation.”

