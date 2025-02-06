A lady gave viewers a glimpse into her recent disappointed online purchase by Takealot

A lady was left in tears after receiving her purchase from the South African leading online store Takealot.

Woman shows the wig she ordered from Takealot vs what she got

TikTok user @odirilekhobodi_1 gave netizens a glimpse into her latest purchase. The young lady revealed that she bought a wig from Takealot and she went on to show it off.

In the video, she compared the wig she ordered on Takealot to what was delivered to her doorstep and there was a huge difference between her online purchase and the actual product. @odirilekhobodi_1 showed off the sleek, full-bodied wig she thought she would receive from the popular South African retailer.

To her surprise when she opened the package, the wig she found was nothing like the one advertised which left her both shocked and amused. The TikTok video went on to become a hit generating loads of views, likes and comments within a day of its publication.

SA reacts to woman’s wig mishap

The lady's reaction quickly resonated with many viewers, who flooded the comments section with their own experiences of online shopping mishaps while some poked fun.

MissTertia said:

"The way I don’t take Takealot seriously."

Vinolia Naledi Mayimele shared:

"I bought black 12 inch full frontal fir r450 n I am xem, the quality is good."

katgwen wrote:

"I just ordered now fara god please intervene."

Queen Yamakhuma commented:

"What the dammit worse am waiting for mine to arrive I wonder how it will be."

User expressed:

"I once made this mistake."

People show off what they ordered vs what they got

Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase.

previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase. One woman in Mzansi was quickly met with disappointment, and she took to social media to show it off.

A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.

