A French soccer team, Strasbourg, went viral among South Africans for enjoying local music by hitmaker Tyler ICU

Amapiano star Tyler ICU reposted the soccer team's video celebrating just how much of an impact music has made globally

South Africans were delighted by a video showing foreign football players enjoying a South African hit

Tyler ICU shared a video that made him proud to be a South African musician. In a video, the Strasbourg football team was having fun to an amapiano hit.

Tyler ICU showed his South Africans that his hit song is a fave with a French soccer team Image: Sathiri Kelpa / Oupa Bopape

Source: Facebook

The video made South Africans realise that amapiano is on the map. People were raving about how far Tyler ICU's song has gone.

Tyler ICU flexes Strasbourg's love for Mnike

A video on Facebook shows a group of French soccer players dancing to Mnike by Tyler ICU. The artist shared the video, raving about how amapiano is an international hit. Tyler wrote a caption emphasising that fans from around the world found amapiano music. Watch the video below:

Mnike rises to global success

Tyler ICU's Mnike made a huge impact locally and around the world. There was a viral TikTok dance challenge to the hit song. Mnike reached new heights when Rihanna named the song as her favourite of the year in 2023.

Mnike earned the Most Streamed Song of the Year award at the SAMAs in 2024. The Tyler ICU hit was also nominated for Record of the Year at the SAMAs, but Paris by Mathandeni SK won.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were proud when a Belgian soccer team danced to Tyler ICU's hit. The team's dance moves and knowledge of a South African song left Mzansi peeps oozing with pride.

Tyler ICU's 'Mnike' gained international fame. Image: @tylericu

Source: Instagram

SA raves about soccer team

Many people thought the video of the soccer players dancing to South African music was impressive. Read the comments below:

Nj Househead said:

"Every time I heard this song, I be like damnnnnn Tyler killed this 🔥"

Roger Dlamini commented:

"You obviously one of the best producers ❤️ I firstly discovered you with the money heist album in 2020 that one will always be in my heart."

Alulutho Shasha gushed:

"South Africa is popular now ❤️🔥"

Tha BA NG was delighted:

"My favorite team in France 🇫🇷 Strasbourg."

Angelo Jones was delighted:

"South Africa is so influential 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🔥"

Luyanda Masilangwe

South Africa successfully colonized the world🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦❤️🍾

Olwando Qalivane insisted:

"They rigged you that year, your song was supposed to be a song of the year❤️"

Donald Mothapo celebrated:

"Proud moment to be South African 🇿🇦"

