Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport says the licence card printing machine has been sent for repairs in Germany

In the meantime, driver's are finding themselves in stressful situations because they have to drive around with expired licences

Mbalula announced on social media that in the near future, South Africans will be given the option to pay for the licences online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbabula says the only driver licence printing machine South Africa owns has gone for repairs in Germany.

While the machine is awaiting repairs in Germany, Mbalula says new temporary driver licences will be announced by the department soon. In addition, Mbalula states that he is preparing to make an announcement of the new driver's licence cards.

South Africans will have to drive around with expired licences because the card printing machines is undergoing repairs. Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Transport on Twitter stated that Mbalula is only waiting for Cabinet to give the go-ahead for new cards he wants to implement. This approval will only be granted at the first Cabinet meeting.

Driver's licence issues stress motorists

OUTA's Wayne Duvenage South African drivers find themselves in a stressful predicament because they have no choice drive around with driver's licences that have reached their expiration dates, according to Wheels24.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Duvenge says they cannot continue to take time off to visit licencing departments only to come back empty-handed. New drivers are also at a disadvantage because they will have to apply for temporary licences until the matter is resolved.

Law enforcement officials are also confused about what needs to happen because the Transport Department has not provided enough information to the public and traffic officials.

Changes within the Department of Transport

Mbalula announced on his Twitter page that in due course, people will be able to pay for their driver's and learner's tests online. He also includes the payment of fees such as motor vehicle licence renewal and driving licence card renewal.

To top it off, people can also make the choice to have their driver's licence cards delivered at their homes.

The post:

South Africans question why it has taken so long to implement online payments

Social media users took to Mbalula's comment section and have asked the Minister why an easy system has taken so long to implement. Others have also asked when the printing machine will return to South Africa.

Here are some comments below:

@TheeSoccerMom said:

"I'd pay anything just to not go to those offices. It's terrible there, except for Bronkhorstpruit office of course."

@GBantomu said:

"Apart from having only one license printing machine, I'm disappointed by the fact that it has to go all the way to Germany to be repaired, ain't we got technicians that are capable enough to service a printer in our country? This is just so laughable, clown circus indeed."

@bessievanderb said:

"How soon is soon Min @MbalulaFikile are we talking about 3 months soon or 5years soon? Rethuse so that we can manage our expectations better."

@FxVorster said:

"Is the Post Office going to be the ones in charge of delivering? If so, then no thanks, I'd rather go and stand in line all day. At least then I know I'll get my paperwork."

Driver’s licence card printer still broken, traffic departments nationwide experience severe backlog

Source: Briefly News